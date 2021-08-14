A county in southwestern Colorado hits a COVID disaster and establishes a Maskman date on Friday the 13th | Colorado Springs News





A new case of COVID-19 devastated its small community, and a disaster was declared in a county in southwestern Colorado. In San Juan County, home to more than 700 people, the number of incidents has increased dramatically since the first week of August, masking people regardless of the county-wide disaster declaration and whether or not they wear masks indoors. A local public health order has been issued that requires the wear of. I was vaccinated. “Beds are rapidly filling with COVID patients and our community health system is beginning to struggle,” health doctor Dr. Frank James said in a statement Thursday. “Even we who are vaccinated, we all have to make a sacrifice to reduce that tension.” Since August 5, 24 out of 76 cases of the new virus have been seen in the county, according to data released by the Public Health Service. Nine of these 24 cases occurred in fully vaccinated people. This is what the public health sector has predicted given the high immunization rates in the county. According to state data, the county has seen at least one to two hospitalizations in the last two weeks. “If these were our statistics last summer, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, businesses and communities would be in’shelter-in-place’,” said Becky Joyce, director of public health. .. Therefore, on Wednesday, August 11, the three-member San Juan County Commission unanimously enacted the county’s Universal Indoor Mask Order in response to the surge in positive cases. On the same day, the medical director of the public health department recommended the county. Wide mask man date. This order came into effect at midnight on Friday the 13th of August. “Part of last summer’s success was Maskman Date. It’s a decision that needs to stop the current outbreak of COVID-19 that is happening throughout the community here in Silverton and San Juan County,” Joyce said. rice field. Masks are only needed for indoor people, and the county does not re-impose indoor capacity restrictions or other corporate limits. Due to the proliferation of unvaccinated cases, the Ministry of Health added that the vaccine against COVID-19 is the “best defense” against the virus. “We want the community to be flexible in the event of this outbreak and to be part of a solution to prevent its spread. We’ve come a long way in this pandemic, but it’s never over. Not really, there is still a way. “

