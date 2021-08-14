COVID numbers increase significantly as BC records 717 new cases

British Columbia announced 717 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This is the largest number of cases per day since 722 on May 7.

No additional deaths were announced on Friday.

In a written statement, the state now states that there are 4,277 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in BC, the highest number since May 22nd.

A total of 82 people are hospitalized. Of these, 39 are in the intensive care unit, up from 24 a week ago.

Overall hospitalization usually lags behind spikes and dips in new cases, up 58% from last Friday when 52 people were hospitalized for the disease.

The state’s death toll from the disease is currently 1,779 of the 155,079 confirmed cases to date.

As of Friday, 82.4% of people over the age of 12 in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 72% received the second dose.

To date, 7.1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including 3.3 million second doses.

Cases are increasing in all regions

More than half of the new daily COVID-19 cases in the state are in the Interior Health area. One death recorded on Thursday was internal, but new cases are increasing in other areas as well.

Interior Health states that due to the outbreak of COVID-19, non-essential trips to or from Central Okanagan should be avoided.

The breakdown of new cases by region is as follows.

There are 376 new cases of interior health and 2,446 active cases.

Fraser Health’s 140 new cases include 821 active cases.

There are 101 new cases and 593 active cases at Vancouver Coastal Health.

Island Health has 40 new cases and 245 active cases.

Northern Health’s 60 new cases with 163 active cases.

There are no new cases for people residing outside Canada, a group with nine active cases.

Trans Mountain Pipeline COVID-19 Cluster

Health officials at Northern Health said they are working closely with the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project after 16 employees and contractors in the Balmount area test positive for COVID-19. increase.

Approximately 50 people in close contact with the infected have been quarantined, according to a statement by health officials on Friday. Studies suggest that the majority of infections were not obtained at the project site.

Northern Health and Trans Mountain have been closely monitoring clusters of COVID-19 cases since early August and say they are working together to reduce the risk of transmission among employees.

Mandatory vaccination

Health officials in BC announced Thursday that British Columbia care and caregiver workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 12.

Volunteers and personal care workers at these facilities also need to be fully vaccinated. During that time, unvaccinated staff will be regularly tested for the virus.

On Friday, the federal government said the vaccine would also be mandatory for federal employees and those working in several federal regulated industries, including airlines and railroads.

The government also has other employers Federal regulatory departments such as banking, broadcasting and telecommunications require employees to be vaccinated.

The plan from Ottawa is to carry out that mission by the end of October.

British Columbia citizens over the age of 12 who are not yet immunized can register in three ways:

People can also be immunized at walk-in clinics throughout the state.