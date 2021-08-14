Health
COVID numbers increase significantly as BC records 717 new cases
British Columbia announced 717 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This is the largest number of cases per day since 722 on May 7.
No additional deaths were announced on Friday.
In a written statement, the state now states that there are 4,277 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in BC, the highest number since May 22nd.
A total of 82 people are hospitalized. Of these, 39 are in the intensive care unit, up from 24 a week ago.
Overall hospitalization usually lags behind spikes and dips in new cases, up 58% from last Friday when 52 people were hospitalized for the disease.
The state’s death toll from the disease is currently 1,779 of the 155,079 confirmed cases to date.
As of Friday, 82.4% of people over the age of 12 in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 72% received the second dose.
To date, 7.1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including 3.3 million second doses.
Cases are increasing in all regions
More than half of the new daily COVID-19 cases in the state are in the Interior Health area. One death recorded on Thursday was internal, but new cases are increasing in other areas as well.
Interior Health states that due to the outbreak of COVID-19, non-essential trips to or from Central Okanagan should be avoided.
The breakdown of new cases by region is as follows.
- There are 376 new cases of interior health and 2,446 active cases.
- Fraser Health’s 140 new cases include 821 active cases.
- There are 101 new cases and 593 active cases at Vancouver Coastal Health.
- Island Health has 40 new cases and 245 active cases.
- Northern Health’s 60 new cases with 163 active cases.
- There are no new cases for people residing outside Canada, a group with nine active cases.
Trans Mountain Pipeline COVID-19 Cluster
Health officials at Northern Health said they are working closely with the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project after 16 employees and contractors in the Balmount area test positive for COVID-19. increase.
Approximately 50 people in close contact with the infected have been quarantined, according to a statement by health officials on Friday. Studies suggest that the majority of infections were not obtained at the project site.
Northern Health and Trans Mountain have been closely monitoring clusters of COVID-19 cases since early August and say they are working together to reduce the risk of transmission among employees.
Mandatory vaccination
Health officials in BC announced Thursday that British Columbia care and caregiver workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 12.
Volunteers and personal care workers at these facilities also need to be fully vaccinated. During that time, unvaccinated staff will be regularly tested for the virus.
On Friday, the federal government said the vaccine would also be mandatory for federal employees and those working in several federal regulated industries, including airlines and railroads.
The government also has other employers Federal regulatory departments such as banking, broadcasting and telecommunications require employees to be vaccinated.
The plan from Ottawa is to carry out that mission by the end of October.
British Columbia citizens over the age of 12 who are not yet immunized can register in three ways:
People can also be immunized at walk-in clinics throughout the state.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-19-update-aug13-1.6140392
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]