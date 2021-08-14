Clark County Health Authority Requests Masks Indoors





Clark County Public Health Authorities are urging everyone to wear a face cover indoors and be vaccinated as a new wave of COVID-19 infection hits the area. The 964 cases reported in the seven days to Thursday averaged about 138 new cases per day, more than double the rate of about 55 cases per day two weeks ago. A month ago, the county had an average of about 21 new cases a day. This latest epidemic is driven by the prevalence of delta mutants, which are more contagious than previous COVID-19 strains. According to the Washington State Department of Health, this variant identified in the Clark County sample can now account for more than 90% of new COVID-19 cases across the state. “Hospitalization rates are also rising and are approaching the highs reached in December and January,” a Clark County Public Health statement said Friday. As of Thursday, 68 beds were occupied by people with COVID-19 and the other two beds were occupied by suspicious cases, accounting for 12.1 percent of the county’s beds. Public health reported that as of Thursday, 79.8 percent of county hospital beds and 90.9 percent of county ICU beds were occupied.

According to public health, state-wide data show that most people hospitalized with COVID-19 are not completely vaccinated. “Data continue to show that the vaccine provides the best protection against COVID-19, especially hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Alan Menick, Clark County Health Officer and Director of Public Health. “Vaccination is more important than ever as viral activity becomes more active and hospitals get busy.” By July 31, approximately 96% of state-wide cases had not been fully vaccinated. By June, nearly 97% of cases in Clark County had not been fully vaccinated, according to public health data. In Oregon, masking requirements came into effect on Friday, regardless of vaccination status, but Washington continues to encourage vaccinated people to consider masking indoors. According to state obligations, unvaccinated persons must wear a face mask indoors.

Due to the high viral activity in Clark County, public health encourages everyone to wear a face cover indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Dr. Steven Krager, Deputy Health Officer of Melnick and Clark County, has joined the health officers representing 35 local health jurisdictions in the state and issued a joint statement on face covering. They recommend that all residents wear face covers when they are in public indoors and are uncertain about the vaccination status of those around them. “This step reduces the risk of COVID-19 to the general public, including customers and workers, stops the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in many parts of the state, and spreads the highly contagious delta mutation. Helps reduce, “health officials said in a joint statement. The COVID-19 vaccine is widely available at local pharmacies and clinics. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit our public health website.

