Ministry of Health: Delta variants that drive a dramatic surge in COVID cases across the state





Cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are accelerating throughout Washington, and the State Department of Health states that unvaccinated people have been hit hardest. Authorities are urging people who haven’t received the shot to be vaccinated, and it’s time to double their efforts on key actions to prevent the spread of the virus. Wear a mask, monitor distance, wash your hands frequently, carry hand sanitizer, and enable WA Notify on your phone

Keep your meetings as small and outdoors as possible, and avoid large outdoor meetings such as concerts, trade fairs, and festivals.

If you are sick or exposed to COVID-19, stay home and take a test for symptoms Umair A, Secretary of Health and Welfare. Shah, MD, MPH said: “Vaccination is the best tool we have in this pandemic, but it is also advisable for individuals to mask indoors and avoid large and crowded environments, whether vaccinated or not. We need to use all the tools we need to reduce the continuous spread of this virus in the community and keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Due to the widespread transmission of the disease, case rates are rising in all age groups. Within the last 30 days, there has been a significant increase in the majority of counties. Only seven counties (Kititas, Okanogan, Ferry, Crickitat, Walla Walla, Jefferson, Garfield and Grays Harbor) have less than 100% increase in case numbers.

In 12 counties (Adams, Thurston, Snohomish, Benton, Skamania, Whatcom, Skagit, Kitsap, Yakima, Cowlitz, Mason, Grant), cases have increased by 100-299%.

In 10 counties (Claram, Stevens, Asotin, Whitman, Franklin, Spokane, King, Clark, Lewis, Pierce), the number of cases has increased by 300-599%.

Cases have increased by more than 600% in six counties (Pendoleil, Douglas, Lincoln, Pacific, Chelan, and Island).

Columbia County, San Juan County, and Wahkiakum County are one of the fewest cases. Prevalence is approaching the last level seen in the winter surge of 2020. This means that many people are now infected and may be spreading the virus. As of July 30, it is estimated that one in 172 Washington residents is infected with COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health. According to the Ministry of Health, recent outbreaks are also burdening hospitals and medical facilities. for example: Expected increase in hospital occupancy in the summer combined with a sharp increase in patients other than COVID-19 has arrived at the hospital and stayed longer

Many hospitals and other healthcare facilities face the staffing challenge of reducing the number of beds available.

As of August 8, COVID-related hospitalizations reached November 2020 levels based on data reported by the hospital. Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 are increasing in all age groups over the age of 18.

COVID-related hospital occupancy and ICU occupancy are skyrocketing, with many regional hospitals in full or near full capacity. This rapid increase in hospitalization with COVID-19 further limits the capacity of hospitals.

As of late July, approximately 95% of COVID-19 cases hospitalized after February were not completely vaccinated.

Medical facilities report an increasing number of workers who test positive for COVID-19. This further impacts hospital staffing challenges. The state is now confirming that daily cases are in the 3,000 range for the first time since the winter surge. The Ministry of Health also reports 24 new deaths today, a significant increase over the past few weeks. “Progress in vaccination continues, but not fast enough,” said Shah. “If you have not been vaccinated and you still have questions, we recommend that you consult your trusted healthcare provider.”

