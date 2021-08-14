Share on Pinterest The hospital reports that more children are hospitalized with COVID-19.Lauren Lee / Stocksea United

In most cases, unlike previous versions of the coronavirus that left the child alone, the new Delta variant causes considerable damage to the child, especially since children under the age of 12 have not yet been vaccinated. ..

Almost a week until August 5, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics 94,000 children COVID-19 cases It was reported.

“The delta variant is more contagious, so you’re seeing it more in your kids,” he said. Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and attending physician in the Infectious Diseases Department of the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), delta variants More than twice as contagious as previous variants , And there are data suggesting that it can cause more serious illness in unvaccinated people.

This puts them in the higher risk category of getting the virus, as the majority of children are not vaccinated.

What does the Delta variant look like in children? And how can I keep my family safe? We used an expert to investigate.