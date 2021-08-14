Health
What does the Delta variant look like in children?
In most cases, unlike previous versions of the coronavirus that left the child alone, the new Delta variant causes considerable damage to the child, especially since children under the age of 12 have not yet been vaccinated. ..
Almost a week until August 5, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics 94,000 children COVID-19 cases It was reported.
“The delta variant is more contagious, so you’re seeing it more in your kids,” he said. Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and attending physician in the Infectious Diseases Department of the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), delta variants
This puts them in the higher risk category of getting the virus, as the majority of children are not vaccinated.
What does the Delta variant look like in children? And how can I keep my family safe? We used an expert to investigate.
It is too early to determine if there is a significant difference in symptoms between the delta variant and the previous variant.
Yale medicine Cough and loss of smell are less common in delta mutants, but headache, sore throat, runny nose, and fever have been reported to be one of the main symptoms.
“It’s a bit too early to see quality research in the pediatric literature, reflecting the current increase in delta mutants,” he said. Dr. Michael Grosso, Chief Medical Officer and Dean of Pediatrics, Huntington Hospital, Northwell Health.
“The most common symptoms in children and teens are fever and cough, and nasal, gastrointestinal, and rashes appear to be much less common,” Grosso added.
Prior to this, most children with COVID-19 were asymptomatic. The delta variant can cause more symptoms in more children than was seen in the early stages of the pandemic.
“anything [variant], Parents need to pay attention to other illnesses caused by COVID-19 in adolescents, “Grosso said.
One of the most notable serious illnesses
“”[MIS-C]Is a rare and serious complication of primary COVID-19, which develops weeks after the initial infection, “Grosso said.
The symptoms of MIS-C are as follows:
- Abdominal (intestinal) pain
- Bloody eyes
- Chest tightness or pain
- diarrhea
- Malaise
- headache
- Low blood pressure
- Neck pain
- rash
- vomiting
“We have our children tested for upper respiratory symptoms,” said Ofit.
Children with any of the above symptoms should be examined and examined by a pediatrician. This is especially true before children return to school or when they return home from camp.
According to Ofit, if a child tests positive for COVID-19, it should be quarantined until the symptoms disappear.
“If the test is positive, but enough to not require hospitalization, parents need to monitor breathing problems, fluid intake, and perhaps most importantly, the general appearance,” Grosso said. I added.
Parental feeling that a child looks “off” is a valid reason for reassessment.
It is also advisable to request a mask inside and open the windows to create an air flow.
“If possible, try to specify a bathroom for the sick,” Grosso said. “Finally, prevention is always better than treatment. For school-aged children returning in September, masks for all students, teachers and other staff are key. And, needless to say, qualifications. Everyone with a mask should be immunized. “
Delta variants are looking for people who are infectious in their own right and have not been vaccinated. Being under the age of 12, there are 50 million Americans who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
With the school year approaching, parents can’t wait for their children to get the vaccine. However, clinical trials are still underway to determine how the vaccine works in children, especially if they are safe and what the appropriate dose should be.
NS Pfizer and BioNTech Vaccine Research With over 4,600 children in three age groups, data will be available in September. Pfizer told CNN..
NS Moderna research About 6,700 children are registered.
This means that it can still take weeks for children under the age of 12 to qualify for the vaccine. So, for now, prevention is the best defense that must be prevented from spreading the Delta variant to children.
..
