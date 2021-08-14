Health
SARS‐CoV‐2 and the brain: A review of the current knowledge on neuropathology in COVID‐19 – Maiese – – Brain Pathology
Presence of 80 to 110 nm viral particles in frontal lobe brain sections.
Pleomorphic spherical viral-like particles within the endothelial cells, even blebbing in/out of the endothelial wall.
Neural cell bodies: distended cytoplasmic vacuoles containing enveloped viral particle exhibiting electron dense centers with distinct stalk-like peplomeric projectionsBrain tissue qRT-PCR: positiveRemmelink et al. (51)113 F, 8 MMedian age 63.81 years (range 49–77)CAD, CVD, diabetes, hypertension, CKD, COPD, cancer, liver transplantNot reportedNot reportedRecently drained subdural hematoma (1) and cerebral hemorrhage (1)Cerebral hemorrhages or hemorrhagic suffusion (8), focal ischemic necrosis (3), edema and/or vascular congestion (5), diffuse or focal spongiosis (10)Brain tissue qRT-PCR: positive in 9 samplesReichard et al. (37)1M71 yearsIHDNo specific neurological signs or symptomsNot performedBrain swelling, disseminated hemorrhages (1 mm–1 cm)Hypoxic changes, intraparenchymal hemorrhages with peripheric macrophages, axons damage, and oligodendrocyte apoptosis; generalized reactive gliosis; mielin loss; perivascular macrophage; few organizing/organized infarcts–Rhodes et al. (53)105 F, 5 MFrom middle age to elderlyOnly reported: hypertensionNot reportedNot reportedBrain swelling (2), herniations (2), intraparenchymal hemorrhages (1), cerebral infarcts (2), cerebral ventriculomegaly (2), non-occlysive superior sagittal sinus thrombotic material (1)Acute neutrophilic endotheliitis (10), acute perivasculitis (5), reactive microangiopathy (10), hypoxic changes (5), leptomeningitis (1), infarcts (5), perivascular hemorrhages (2), acute medullar encephalitis (1), microglial nodules (1)–Schurink et al. (43)9 (21 autopsies)5 F, 16 MMedian age 68 years (range 41–78)DM, CVD, COPD, solid or hematological malignancies, otherNot specifically reported, in 1 case the cause of death was necrotising encephalitisNot reportedNot reportedHypoxic changes, extensive microglia activation and clustering, astrogliosis, and perivascular T-cells foci most severe in the cranial medulla oblongata and olfactory bulb, sparse parenchymal T-cells, neutrophilic plugs (3).Brain immunohistochemistry for SARS-CoV−2: negativeSolomon et al. (45)184 F, 14 MMedian age 62 years (range 53–75)DM, hypertension, CVD, hyperlipidemia, CKD, prior stroke, dementia, treated anaplastic astrocytomaMyalgia (3), headache (2), taste decrease (1)Brain CT scan performed in 3 cases: no acute abnormalitiesAtherosclerosis (14), residual anaplastic astrocytoma (1)Acute hypoxic injury in the cerebrum and cerebellum with cerebral cortex, hippocampus, and cerebellar Purkinje cell layer neuronal loss (18), perivascular lymphocytes foci (2), focal leptomeningeal inflammation (1).
Brain tissue qRT-PCR: low virus load in 5 cases.
Brain immunohistochemistry for SARS-CoV−2: negative
Brain MRI: left temporal lobe hyperintense signal in T2 and T2 FLAIR imaging.
Brain MRS: choline peak elevation with NAA peak decrease (interpreted as a high-grade glioma)
Brain CT: bilateral parieto-occipital white matter involvement with extension to semi-oval centers, left frontal intraparenchymal hematoma, and right frontal SAH
MRI: multiple cortico-subcortical microhemorrhages, posteriorleucoencephalopathyIntraparenchymal hemorrhage in both patientsLarge intraparenchymal hemorrhages, fibrin microthrombi, vessels’ wall alteration (disappearance of endothelial cells, neuropil degeneration), extravasation of inflammatory cells with atypical lymphocytes in the perivascular space, fibrinoid necrosis in one small artery–M61DyslipidemiaFocal seizuresBrain CT: temporo-parietal hematoma, SAHLarge intraparenchymal hemorrhages, vessels’ wall alteration (disappearance of endothelial cells, neuropil degeneration)Total 21 articlesTotal 197
