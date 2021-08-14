SARS‐CoV‐2 and the brain: A review of the current knowledge on neuropathology in COVID‐19 – Maiese – – Brain Pathology





Autopsies Al-Dalahmah et al. ( 50 42 38 46 52 47 44 54 48 40 49 20 41 Al-Dalahmah et al. ()1M73 yearsDM, hypertensionSudden onset headache, nausea, vomiting, and loss of consciousnessBrain CT scan: cerebellar hematoma, edema, and compression of the medulla, tonsillar herniation, intraventricular hemorrhage, and secondary obstructive hydrocephalusEdema, upward herniation of the midbrain, tonsillar herniation, SAH, cerebellar hematoma, intraventricular hemorrhage, and marked lateral and third ventricle dilatationSevere diffuse hypoxic changes with red neurons, acute infarcts in the dorsal medulla and pontine tectum, cerebellar microhemorrhages and neutrophilic infiltration, microglial nodules and neuronophagia in the inferior olives and cerebellar dentate nuclei, mild perivascular, parenchymal, and leptomeningeal lymphocyte infiltrates, perivascular hemorrhages, red neurons in the olfactory bulbTissue qRT-PCR: positive in nasal epithelium, olfactory bulb, cerebellar clot, and cerebellum- Olfactory epithelium with chronic active inflammationBradley et al. ()5 (14 autopsies)3 F, 2 MMean age 68 years (range 42–84)DM and other metabolic disorders, hypertension, OSAS, obesity, CKD, COPD, CAVD, osteoporosis, chronic pain, arthritis, cancer, demyelinating neuropathy, CVD, recent pneumonia, ADAltered mental status (1), headache (1), none (3)Not reportedScattered punctate SAH (1), no diagnostic alterations in the remainingRare brainstem microhemorrhages (1), no diagnostic alterations in the remaining–Bryce et al. ()20 (67 autopsies)29 F, 38 MMean age 67.50 years (range 34–94)Hypertension, DM, CAD, CKD, COPD, asthma, HF, AF, obesity, co-infections, cancer, transplantationNot reportedNot reportedNot reportedDiffuse microthrombi and acute ischemic (3 small and patchy, 1 large) or hemorragic (1) infarcts; global anoxic brain injury, microhemorrhages, and vascular congestion (6); focal T-cells infiltrates (2); neuronal loss and minimal inflammation in the remaining–Deigendesch et al. ()71 F, 6 MMean age 71.6 years (range 54–96)All except one had comorbidities, such as: hypertension, obesity, atherosclerosis, steatosis hepatitis, APL, DM, dyslipidemia, cancer, CAVD, IHD, hypothyroidism, AF, CMS, PD, CVDDisorentation, agitation (1), vertigo (1), coma (1). Others had no specific neurological signs or symptomsNot reportedModerate global brain edema without ceredebral mass displacement (1)Microglial activation, sparse perivascular and leptomeningeal T-cell infiltrates, mild acute hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (2)Tissue qRT-PCR: positive in olfactory bulb (4), optic nerve (2).Fabbri et al. ()103 F, 7 MMedian age 60.9 years (range 44–74)CVD, hypertension, glaucoma, CKD, drug abuse, obesity, DM, Crohn disease, dyslipidemia, COPD, IHD, AF, hypothyrodismNo specific neurological signs or symptomsNot reportedEdematous and heavy brain (mean weight 1560 g) and meningeal congestion; bilateral uncal herniation (2); cerebral infarction (3), purulent accumulation on the leptomeningeal vault (1), focal SAH (1).Microthrombi with focal microscopic recent infarcts, red neurons, small blood vessels ectasia, perivascular edema and microhemorrhages, scattered hemosiderin-laden macrophages, microglia activation (5), leptomeningeal vascular congestion, mild perivascular T-lymphocytic infiltration in one caseOlfactory nerve and brain tissue qRT-PCR: positive in one caseHanley et al. ()9 (10 autopsies)2 F, 7 MMedian age 65 years (range 52–79)Only reported: hypertension, COPD, obesityNot reportedNot reportedHemorrhagic conversion of a middle cerebral artery stroke (1)Ischemic changes (9), microglial activation (5), mild perivascular T- cell infiltration (5)Brain tissue qRT-PCR: positive in 4 casesJaunmuktane et al. ()2FEarly 50sDM, asthmaNot reportedBrain CT scan: recent and established multifocal infarctsAcute and subacute watershed infarcts in the anterior-MCA and MCA–PCA territories, and a subacute infarct in the right lentiform nucleusAcute and subacute cerebral ischemic infarcts with granulation tissue and perivascular hemorrhages alongside fibrin microthrombi–MMid-60sHypertension, asthmaMRI brain: leukoaraiosis and right intraparietal sulcus high signal intensity (FLAIR image), microhemorrhages (T2 weighted); small acute infarcts (DWI)Acute and subacute white matter microhemorrhages; bilateral subacute pallidal infarcts; occasional subacute microinfarcts in the cortex, some with hemorrhagic conversionMild leptomeningeal lymphohistiocytic inflammation in the right intraparietal sulcus; hemosiderin-laden macrophages, swollen axons; several chronic infarcts and microinfarcts (likely embolic) in cerebellar cortex and right thalamusJensen et al. ()2M66 yearsNonePoor neurological state even off sedationBrain CT scan: diffuse bilateral gyral calcificationsThinning and darkening calcification areasMultifocal subacute cortical infarcts with extensive perivascular calcification, cerebral amyloid angiopathyBrain tissue qRT-PCR: negativeM71 yearshypertension, IHD, COPD, DMSlow to wake from sedationBrain MRI: old cerebellar SAHSmall cerebellar SAHCerebellar cortical subacute infarction (corresponding to the SAH); internal capsule sub-acute micro-infarct; moderate T-cells infiltration, neuronophagia, microglia activation with nodules, mild perivascular T-cell infiltratesKantonen et al. ()41 F, 3 MMean age 68.25 years (range 38–90)Hypertension, obesity, CVD, DM, COPD, CKD, osteoporosis, AD, CAA, malignancies, goutDelirium and unconsciousness (4), ageusia (1)Not reportedBrain swelling, substantia nigra and locus coeruleus depigmentation, putamen lacunae, enlarged perivascular spaces, microhemorrhagesHypoxic changes and perivascular degeneration (4), inflammatory cells infiltration (1), vasculopathy with perivascular hemorrhage (1), white matter lesions (1), axonal spheroids foci (1)Brain tissue qRT-PCR: negativeKirschenbaum et al. ()2M70 yearsRenal transplant, CAD, hypertensionNo specific neurological signs or symptomsNot reportedNot reportedPerivascular leukocytic infiltrates, predominantly in the basal ganglia, and intravascular microthrombiOlfactory epithelium histology and immunohistochemistry: leukocytic infiltrates in the lamina propria (T > B cells) and focal mucosal atrophy, olfactory nerve axonal damageM79 yearsSevere pulmonary hypertensionLoss of taste and smellMatschke et al. ()4316 F, 27 MMedian age 76 years (range 51–94)CVD, COPD, or other pulmonary conditions, dementia, PD, epilepsy, prior stroke, IHD, CKD, solid or hematological malignancies, IBD, OSAS, trisomy 21, psychiatric disorders, cirrhosis; no pre-existing conditions in 3 casesNot reportedNot reportedMean weight 1302 g, brain oedema (23), arteriosclerosis (all), ischemic lesions (11), grey matter heterotopia (1, the trisomy 21 case), cerebral metastasis (1), neuronophagy (2)Astrogliosis (also in the olfactory bulb), diffuse microglia activation with occasional nodules, T lymphocytes infiltration, neuronophagy (2), ischemic lesions (6 fresh, 5 old). Immunohistochemistry: subpial and subependymal regions HLA-DR positive–Meinhardt et al. ()3311 F, 22 MMedian age 71.60 years (range 67–79)DM, hypertension, CAVD, hyperlipidemia, CKD, dementia, prior strokeImpaired consciousness (5), headache (2), behavioral changes (2)Not reportedOnly reported: intraventricular hemorrhageAcute hypoxic and ischemic lesions (both in the brainstem and brain, 6 cases), microglia nodules (1), microhemorrhages (1), acute/subacute hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (1), SAH (1)Tissue qRT-PCR: positive in the olfactory mucosa (20) and cerebellum (3).Paniz-Mondolfi et al. ()1M74 yearsPDIntermittently alert and agitatedNot reportedNot reported Presence of 80 to 110 nm viral particles in frontal lobe brain sections. Pleomorphic spherical viral-like particles within the endothelial cells, even blebbing in/out of the endothelial wall. Neural cell bodies: distended cytoplasmic vacuoles containing enveloped viral particle exhibiting electron dense centers with distinct stalk-like peplomeric projectionsBrain tissue qRT-PCR: positiveRemmelink et al. (51)113 F, 8 MMedian age 63.81 years (range 49–77)CAD, CVD, diabetes, hypertension, CKD, COPD, cancer, liver transplantNot reportedNot reportedRecently drained subdural hematoma (1) and cerebral hemorrhage (1)Cerebral hemorrhages or hemorrhagic suffusion (8), focal ischemic necrosis (3), edema and/or vascular congestion (5), diffuse or focal spongiosis (10)Brain tissue qRT-PCR: positive in 9 samplesReichard et al. (37)1M71 yearsIHDNo specific neurological signs or symptomsNot performedBrain swelling, disseminated hemorrhages (1 mm–1 cm)Hypoxic changes, intraparenchymal hemorrhages with peripheric macrophages, axons damage, and oligodendrocyte apoptosis; generalized reactive gliosis; mielin loss; perivascular macrophage; few organizing/organized infarcts–Rhodes et al. (53)105 F, 5 MFrom middle age to elderlyOnly reported: hypertensionNot reportedNot reportedBrain swelling (2), herniations (2), intraparenchymal hemorrhages (1), cerebral infarcts (2), cerebral ventriculomegaly (2), non-occlysive superior sagittal sinus thrombotic material (1)Acute neutrophilic endotheliitis (10), acute perivasculitis (5), reactive microangiopathy (10), hypoxic changes (5), leptomeningitis (1), infarcts (5), perivascular hemorrhages (2), acute medullar encephalitis (1), microglial nodules (1)–Schurink et al. (43)9 (21 autopsies)5 F, 16 MMedian age 68 years (range 41–78)DM, CVD, COPD, solid or hematological malignancies, otherNot specifically reported, in 1 case the cause of death was necrotising encephalitisNot reportedNot reportedHypoxic changes, extensive microglia activation and clustering, astrogliosis, and perivascular T-cells foci most severe in the cranial medulla oblongata and olfactory bulb, sparse parenchymal T-cells, neutrophilic plugs (3).Brain immunohistochemistry for SARS-CoV−2: negativeSolomon et al. (45)184 F, 14 MMedian age 62 years (range 53–75)DM, hypertension, CVD, hyperlipidemia, CKD, prior stroke, dementia, treated anaplastic astrocytomaMyalgia (3), headache (2), taste decrease (1)Brain CT scan performed in 3 cases: no acute abnormalitiesAtherosclerosis (14), residual anaplastic astrocytoma (1)Acute hypoxic injury in the cerebrum and cerebellum with cerebral cortex, hippocampus, and cerebellar Purkinje cell layer neuronal loss (18), perivascular lymphocytes foci (2), focal leptomeningeal inflammation (1). Brain tissue qRT-PCR: low virus load in 5 cases. Brain immunohistochemistry for SARS-CoV−2: negative von Weyhern et al. ( 39 Brain biopsies von Weyhern et al. ()62 F, 4 MMedian age 69.3 years (range 58–82)CAVD, cirrhosis, fatty liver changes, ADSomnolence (3)Not reportedNot reportedEncephalitis (5), lymphocytic meningitis (6), petechial bleedings (3), neuronal cell loss (4), axon degeneration (3)TEM: entry of SARS-CoV−2 into the CNS via endothelial cells Efe et al. ( 56 Efe et al. ()1F35 yearsNot reportedHeadache, dizziness, drug-refractory seizures Brain MRI: left temporal lobe hyperintense signal in T2 and T2 FLAIR imaging. Brain MRS: choline peak elevation with NAA peak decrease (interpreted as a high-grade glioma) –Left anterior temporal lobectomy, frozen-section biopsy: perivascular lymphocytic infiltrations alongside diffuse hypoxic changesTested positive for SARS-CoV−2 days after the surgery, delayed encephalitis diagnosisHernández-Fernández et al. ( 55 –Left anterior temporal lobectomy, frozen-section biopsy: perivascular lymphocytic infiltrations alongside diffuse hypoxic changesTested positive for SARS-CoV−2 days after the surgery, delayed encephalitis diagnosisHernández-Fernández et al. ()2M69HypertensionNot reported Brain CT: bilateral parieto-occipital white matter involvement with extension to semi-oval centers, left frontal intraparenchymal hematoma, and right frontal SAH MRI: multiple cortico-subcortical microhemorrhages, posteriorleucoencephalopathy Intraparenchymal hemorrhage in both patientsLarge intraparenchymal hemorrhages, fibrin microthrombi, vessels’ wall alteration (disappearance of endothelial cells, neuropil degeneration), extravasation of inflammatory cells with atypical lymphocytes in the perivascular space, fibrinoid necrosis in one small artery–M61DyslipidemiaFocal seizuresBrain CT: temporo-parietal hematoma, SAHLarge intraparenchymal hemorrhages, vessels’ wall alteration (disappearance of endothelial cells, neuropil degeneration)Total 21 articlesTotal 197 Intraparenchymal hemorrhage in both patientsLarge intraparenchymal hemorrhages, fibrin microthrombi, vessels’ wall alteration (disappearance of endothelial cells, neuropil degeneration), extravasation of inflammatory cells with atypical lymphocytes in the perivascular space, fibrinoid necrosis in one small artery–M61DyslipidemiaFocal seizuresBrain CT: temporo-parietal hematoma, SAHLarge intraparenchymal hemorrhages, vessels’ wall alteration (disappearance of endothelial cells, neuropil degeneration)Total 21 articlesTotal 197

