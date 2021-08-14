Victoria has recorded 21 new Covid cases as children out of six Queensland infectious diseases.Australian news

Connect with us

Victoria has recorded 21 new Covid cases as children out of six Queensland infectious diseases.

32 seconds ago

Victoria records 21 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, nearly half of which are infectious, and a one-year-old child is one of six new locally acquired cases in Queensland. is.

NS The Australian Capital Territory has recorded one new case of Covid-19 acquired locally. Close contact with existing cases.

All cases in Victoria were associated with previously reported infections, with 11 being quarantined for the entire duration of the infection. Currently, there are 163 active cases in the state, three of which are in hospitals, including one in the ICU.

Victoria’s health minister, Martin Foley, said cases have occurred in multiple areas outside Melbourne and vaccination efforts need to be doubled.

“We are expanding the capacity of our existing centers with more booths, the booking system is constantly growing and is being updated to accommodate new supplies,” he told reporters on Saturday. rice field.

“We plan to further establish drive-through sites, especially in the northern part of the Wyndham region, in the southeastern part of Melbourne and in the northern part, to further meet the growing demand for Victorian people to come forward and be vaccinated. area.”

Victoria received a record 29,490 Covid vaccine doses over a 24-hour period until Friday evening and performed 33,675 virus tests during the same period.

Meanwhile, in Melbourne Chadstone Shopping Center has been declared as a Tier 2 exposure site. Anyone who visited the country’s largest mall between 4:26 pm and 5:40 pm on August 7 was ordered to be tested and quarantined until negative results were obtained. .. The Coles Supermarket in the complex is also listed.

Today, Melbourne has a total of over 450 exposed sites, including the Highpoint Shopping Center and several large apartments.

Of the 21 new infections reported on Saturday, 15 are associated with growing clusters in Glenroy, in the north suburbs, caused by a mysterious incident in multiple households.

Of these, 10 are associated with Glenroy West Elementary School.

“We have a genomic link, but many of these positive cases do not yet have a source of infection,” Foley said.

Kate Matson, Victoria’s Contact Tracing Secretary, said eight mysteries identified in Melbourne, Glenroy, Melton South, Middle Park, West Brunswick, Winhamvale, and Newport and West Footscray. He said the focus was on the case.

“We are very worried about what we see throughout Melbourne,” she said. “If people come forward to be tested as soon as possible with the earliest signs of symptoms, there are no unrelated cases.”

Matson said there were over 14,000 major close contacts across Victoria. Approximately 650 people have been cleared in the last two days while the state’s household engagement program made a record 1,277 visits on Friday.

Melbourne is in the second week of the sixth blockade and contains several outbreaks of Delta variants.

All new cases in Queensland are linked to the Indooroopilly cluster It was not infectious while in the community, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 143.

The case includes a one-year-old sibling of the existing case and five adults associated with Brisbane’s Men’s Grammar School and Ironside State School.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette Dat said the one-year-old child was hospitalized in a stable condition. She said the youngest case in the current cluster indicates that the Delta strain is more likely to infect children.

Dr. James Smith, Deputy Chief Health Officer, said he hopes children under the age of 12 will be vaccinated soon.

He said 8,000 remained in quarantine on Saturday, down from 19,000 a few weeks ago.

Mr Dat said the Queensland Government was in talks with New South Wales about whether border areas like Tweed Heads needed more restrictions.

There will be seven new ACT incidents, with the territory blocked until at least Thursday.

Prime Minister Andrew Barr said genome sequencing confirmed that the source of ACT was associated with “some cases in Greater Sydney.”

“We are delighted to have locked down when we went, which was definitely the right decision and clearly reduced the risk to our community,” he told Canberra reporters.

Friday was “a record day for testing at ACT,” with 4,500 tests undertaken and hundreds more tests completed on Saturday morning, Barr said.

Asked if the ACT blockade could be lifted early, he said, “The closer it is to zero, the closer it is to getting out of the blockade.”

Bar admitted that people faced a “significant delay” on the test site.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen Smith said many cars were removed from the test on Friday, but staff numbers are increasing across the test site.

“It was very disappointing to know that I had to send out an additional car late last night, even though I had been waiting for a very long time,” she said. “I apologize for the impact. I understand their dissatisfaction.”

Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerin Coleman said Saturday’s new case was in close contact with an existing case, but did not confirm whether it was related to the Gold Creek School in northern Canberra.

This was after Gold Creek School students tested positive on Friday, and authorities said the 14-year-old was infectious while at school from Monday, August 9th to Wednesday, August 11th. I confirmed.

All school students and teachers are treated as close contacts, Holy Spirit Catholic elementary school students and staff are considered casual contacts, and both schools have pop-up test sites.

The ACT Government website lists approximately 4,500 close and casual contacts under investigation and more than 25 exposed sites.

On Thursday, a local case was confirmed in the area for the first time in 13 months. It is a man in his twenties who suffers from the Delta strain.

Federal support is now available to workers who have lost time and businesses that were temporarily forced to close during the seven-day blockade.

