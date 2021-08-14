Colorado is ready to give booster COVID shots

Corona is enough COVID-19 to start giving booster shots to people with a weakened immune system due to organ transplantation, recent cancer treatments, or other high-risk conditions defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I have a vaccine dose.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will follow the CDC’s recommendations on Friday, saying that those who say they are eligible do not need to provide evidence before receiving a third dose.

The US Food and Drug Administration has amended the approval of the two doses of Pfizer and Modana vaccines late Thursday to allow people with a weakened immune system to receive a third dose.CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Friday Approve advisory board recommendations We will start providing boosters to about 7 million qualified people.

Colorado’s State Health Department encourages clinics to begin contacting patients who are known to qualify as boosters and works with local health departments to provide third shots at care facilities. Is starting.

According to the CDC, those who are eligible for a third dose include:

Received an organ transplant at any time or a recent stem cell transplant

I was recently treated for cancer

Born with weakened immunity

Infected with uncontrolled HIV

Treated with high dose immunosuppressive drugs

There are other conditions that can affect the immune system, such as chronic kidney disease

Currently, the recommendations do not include people with other symptoms that increase the risk of severe COVID-19, such as heart disease, diabetes, and older age.

The recommendations apply only to those who have received Pfizer or Moderna shots, but research is ongoing on the best course for those who have received the Johnson & Johnson single vaccine. So far, small studies have not seen an increased risk of serious side effects from mixing vaccine types, but as more people try them, more rare reactions occur. May be seen. According to Nature’s article..

However, thousands of people in Colorado have already received a third dose.

State Health spokeswoman Jessica Blarish said the state’s immune system had a third vaccination before 7,164 people, or about 0.2% of those vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado, were approved. He said it showed that he had received it. CDC is about 1.1 million people nationwide I got a third shot before they were allowed. It is not clear how many of those people will qualify now.

As with all vaccines against COVID-19, the third shot will be free. Although Moderna Shot is available to adults, children over the age of 12 with a weakened immune system may receive a third dose of Pfizer Shot. CDC officials emphasized that people with a weakened immune system should wear masks and continue practicing social distance after the third shot.

Dr. Dolly Segev, a professor of surgery and epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University who is studying booster shots for these patients, clearly shows that transplanted people remain at high risk after two doses. About half of transplant patients do not produce antibodies after two doses, he said, producing lower than average levels of antibodies.

According to Segev, people who have a transplant are about 400 times more likely to have a breakthrough infection that is serious enough to be hospitalized than those who have not. People whose immune system is impaired for other reasons also have a higher risk, depending on their condition and the medications they are taking, he said.