COVID-19 Delta variants become more and more apparent throughout counties and states





Boseman — Some important information came from the weekly meeting of the Gallatin Municipal Health Department on Friday. Starting with the good news, the health sector is seeing a recent increase in vaccinated populations. Gallatin County is currently located in 56 percent of the fully vaccinated population. However, the infection level of the county community is considered to be in the red zone or high. This means that the diffusion rate among residents is high. And health officials warn that unvaccinated people may want to consider it now. “Undoubtedly, the Delta variant is the predominant variant not only in the country, but also in Gallatin County and Montana,” said health officer Lori Kristenson. From highly contagious variants. “ The Montana Department of Health and Human Services states that there were positive cases of other variants in Gallatin County, including variants of Gamma, Epsilon, Eta, and Iota. There were 352 new cases confirmed in Montana on Friday, and the number of active cases increased from 2,516 to 2,659. Flathead County has re-reported the newest case in 71 as the number of active cases increased to 555. Cascade County showed the second largest increase in cases at 56, with active cases increasing to 402. Missoula County reported 47 new cases and 289 active cases. According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Welfare (DPHHS), the total number of Montana people who died from COVID increased by one to 1,730. “Undoubtedly, the Delta variant is the predominant variant not only in the country, but also in Gallatin County and Montana,” said health officer Lori Kristenson. The number of people in the state who are fully immunized against the virus is currently 450,016 (about 49% of the state’s population). The total number of doses administered is 913,304. If you wish to be vaccinated, please contact the county health department or click here.. The number of people currently hospitalized for COVID increased by one on Friday to 180. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,933. In Montana, there were 119,864 cumulative cases of COVID. The cumulative number of collections is 115,475. The total number of COVID tests performed in Montana is 1,545,741. People can always visit the DPHHS website for current state data and county-specific information. COVID-19 Delta variants become more and more apparent throughout counties and states Related: Boseman Physician Discusses Increased Risk with COVID-19 Delta Mutant

