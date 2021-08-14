Fact Check Virus COVID-19 Claims | wcnc.com





Indiana doctors’ allegations about coronavirus and COVID-19 were widespread in word of mouth. However, not everything is accurate.

Charlotte, NC — At a school board meeting on August 6 in Hancock County, Indiana, Dr. Danstock spoke in front of the board of directors of Mount Vernon Community School Corporation and coronavirus to challenge forced vaccination. And made some claims about the COVID-19 vaccine. And mask policy. The board clip became viral and was mentioned at the CMS board meeting on August 10. We broke some of his claims. Is the coronavirus “spread by aerosol particles small enough to pass through all masks”? This claim is the truth of the parties, but it requires context. What we found According to Dr. Robinson, “The virus passes through the respiratory droplets. The transmission of the virus depends on several factors, such as speed of movement, coughing, sneezing, conversation, or distance from others.” “It’s absolutely true that, even when properly worn, the viral particles are small enough to pass through the pores,” said Dr. Gaia. It helps to reduce the amount. Your mouth. “ question Will COVID-19 disappear, or will this make us live forever? This claim needs context, as research is still needed. According to Dr. Gaia, it will mutate like any other coronavirus and occur regularly, at least in the near future. Dr. Robinson adds that viruses like COVID-19 are hanging around and continue to infect others permanently. “The COVID-19 is very likely to follow the exact same model, we don’t know,” she said. She added that when it comes to infection rates, you can see mountains and valleys. For those who have recovered from COVID-19 infection, is it ineffective to get the COVID vaccine? Dr. Stock claims that people who have recovered from COVID-19 will not benefit from vaccination with COVID-19, but vaccination will actually suffer more side effects. Become. According to Dr. Robinson, the data do not show that it is true. “Overwhelmingly, those who are infected with COVID-19 and continue to be vaccinated after a 90-day waiting period appear to have improved immunity to the second infection. Are Ivermectin, Vitamin D and / or Zinc an Approved Treatment for COVID-19? The FDA warned that ivermectin has not been approved for use in the treatment or prevention of human COVID-19. “There are some data on ivermectin as both preventative strategies,” Dr. Gaia agreed. But that’s early data, he says. Neither seems to play a major role in the treatment of gin and vitamin D, he says. Verification Is dedicated to helping the general public distinguish between true and disinformation. The VERIFY team tracks the spread of stories or claims that need explanation or correction with the help of questions submitted by the audience.Have what you want Verified?? Please send us a text message at 704-329-3600 Or visit wcnc.com/verify.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/verify/verify-viral-covid-claims-indiana-doctor/275-2c7177f3-7571-44d1-a24d-9cd186527ee7

