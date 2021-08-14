32 non-violent prisoners released and temporarily dismissed to mitigate the threat of COVID-19





Worcester-COVID-19 Delta Variant is touring Wayne County. So it’s only a matter of time before you arrive at the county prison. To anticipate the outbreak, Wayne County Prison released or temporarily dismissed 32 nonviolent felony or misdemeanor prisoners on Wednesday, reducing the population on the premises from 120 to 88. .. mosquito:This hairy foot mosquito may blame many of your insect bites Prisons want to reduce the spread of potential coronavirus cases among prisoners, Cpt said. James Richards of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. This is consistent with what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is doing. Recommended To keep prison staff and prisoners safe. “We underwent about 130 tests to find out who was positive and who wasn’t, and separated them and contacted the court,” Richards said. “They looked up our inmates list and then decided which inmates to release and which inmates to keep.” He said most of the prisoners released were misdemeanors and some were on charges of nonviolent felony released through a civil litigation court. Those who have been temporarily dismissed will return to prison in November. Low vaccination rate for prisoners Of the 88 prisoners, only 35 are vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to the latest wave of pandemics, 158 people in Wayne County have been infected and no deaths have been reported. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. “I’ve visited several times in the past few months, but I think I’ve come last month,” said Nicholas Cascarelli, a Wayne County Health Commissioner, about getting the vaccine in prison. “We will continue to provide vaccines as needed.” When someone first enters the facility, they must report their vaccination status and whether they had previously had COVID-19. Individuals are then quarantined for five days before entering the general population, as recommended by prison medical staff. bike:Drivers should be careful: Amish Country in the hills of Holmes County is a hotbed for electric bikes According to Richards, prisoners are tested twice a week and, if positive, are quarantined in another area, the 1B cell block. He did not identify the number of cases of COVID in the prison population, but said that three prison personnel were infected with the virus and one was quarantined after exposure. “We require our staff to report to us if they are ill or exposed,” Richards said. Contact Bryce by emailing [email protected] On Twitter: @Bryce_Buyakie

