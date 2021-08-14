As the number of COVID cases in children soars, another virus is on the riseExBulletin

Health
Early versions of COVID-19 largely escaped children, Delta variant Discrimination has proven to be much less, leading to more children being hospitalized. Today, front-line healthcare professionals say another terrifying outlook is imminent. A surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Children’s hospitals in Texas and across the country have reported early outbreaks of RSV. RSV mainly manifests itself as a mild illness with cold-like symptoms in adults, but can cause pneumonia and bronchiolitis in very young children. The CDC reports that it can be life-threatening in infants and young adults.
Twenty-five of the 45 hospitalized pediatric patients were diagnosed with RSV and COVID-19 at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston on Thursday. “Much higher hospitalization rate than either virus alone” according to To the official.
At this time, little data is available on the consequences of being infected with both viruses and whether the two can work together to make a person sick. However, health officials are concerned that young patients who are not vaccinated may be at greater risk.
RSV infection is skyrocketing months earlier than normal
The CDC explains that RSV infection usually occurs in late autumn, winter, and early spring.
“But last year, during all COVID-19 outbreaks and all social restrictions, RSV did not look normal,” said Dr. Pia Pannaraj, an infectious disease specialist at a children’s hospital in Los Angeles. .. NPR.
That meant that the toddlers and toddlers who would have gotten it last year weren’t.As many states have now Unlocked mask obligations and other restrictions, Pannaradi says doctors are beginning to see the virus come back.
In Texas spike It started in the last week of June.
“This is definitely faster than usual,” she said.
The absence of RSV epidemics last season means that “babies up to about one and a half or two years old are at risk.” Loss of appetite, excessive sleep and lethargy. You may also suddenly stop breathing.
In many respects, she said, they are symptoms similar to COVID-19. “So [parents and physicians] You need to be aware of both of these infections. ”
Not just Texas
Pannaraj states that the RSV surge began in the southern states, many of which are in the fourth wave of the pandemic. However, there is evidence that it is now widespread throughout the country, including Los Angeles.
“And it’s on the way,” she said, adding that it’s difficult to predict whether the number of cases will peak outside of the pandemic.
At this point, she said, some states have already reported cases as high as they would normally be in winter. In other states, there are short-term spikes that go up and down.
Authorities are likely to see a reduction in RSV infections where indoor masking obligations and social distances are being updated, she said.
So far, many co-infections have not been seen in Southern California, according to Pannaraj. That is, a person is infected with both COVID-19 and RSV.
“But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen,” she said. “In fact, we must probably assume that will happen.”
She said it was probably a matter of months.
