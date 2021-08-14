Pregnant breastfeeding women allowed vaccination

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for pregnant and lactating women on Wednesday, strongly encouraging vaccination against Covid-19.

guidance Following a CDC analysis of existing safety data, there is no increased risk of adverse effects on childbirth after a woman has been vaccinated with Pfizer or modelna vaccine at least once. There is no evidence that the vaccine adversely affects male or female childbirth.

According to CDC data, only about 23% of pregnant women are vaccinated, about half of the general population.

More than 147,000 pregnant vaccinated women are enrolled in the CDC study, resulting in more than 10,000 births to date. There is no evidence that the vaccine (Covid-19 or others) increases the risk to the foetation. Not being vaccinated poses a much more serious threat.

Pregnant women are three times more likely to develop a serious illness with Covid-19, explained Dr. Amelia Sutton, a maternal-fetal medicine expert at Novant Health. “Covid and pregnancy pose an extraordinary risk,” she said at a joint press conference on Friday. “There is no doubt that the vaccine should be provided and given to pregnant women.”

According to Sutton, vaccination is safe at any stage of pregnancy and it is not advisable to wait until a later date. Babies that develop late in pregnancy are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects caused by a decrease in the mother’s respiratory capacity due to the way the lungs grow.

“Currently, the number of pregnant women using ventilators is unprecedented,” she said. “The majority are not vaccinated.”

Dr. Navin Bhojwani, Ph.D., Systems Physician Executive at Novant Health Women & Children’s Health Institute, quoted the University of California, San Francisco. study Pregnant women infected with Covid-19, released on July 30, show a 60% increased risk of preterm birth (32 weeks ago). The risk of preterm birth was 160% higher in Covid-positive pregnant patients with hypertension, diabetes, or obesity.

Preterm birth increases the risk of adverse health effects on the baby.

Pregnant women who have not been vaccinated put both themselves and the foetation at a much greater risk of myriad consequences, Bhojwani said.

Novant began universally testing pregnant patients during the peak of the pandemic last spring and found that about 3% were Covid-positive, he said. According to Bhojwani, the percentage fell below 1% this summer, but then rose to 3%. “The 3% we’re looking at right now is much worse than last year,” he said.

The greatest Covid-related risk to the foetation and infant is not to physically catch the virus yourself. When a mother catches the virus, she is much more likely to have a premature birth. That is, there is no opportunity to fully develop before birth.

Infections from Covid-positive mothers to babies are “rarely present,” Bhojwani said. Anecdotally, Bhojwani said a colleague who was vaccinated in her second and third semesters had her baby evaluated at 6 weeks of age-the newborn had Covid antibodies.

Several studies have already confirmed the presence of Covid-19 antibody in breast milk. Research is underway to further strengthen this connection.

Sutton said many pregnant patients were excluded from the initial vaccine trial and were waiting for clear and concise guidance. Health professionals are working to ensure that patients are informed that vaccination is safer than abstaining. She recommends that a hesitant pregnant woman consult a doctor rather than a friend on the internet.

“Our hope is that these new recommendations will allow more people to be vaccinated,” she said.

