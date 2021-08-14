What you need to know about COVID booster shots in case of immunodeficiency: shots

Switch captions Christiana Botic / Boston Globe via Getty Images

People with a weakened immune system who have already been vaccinated twice with Pfizer or Modena vaccine can receive a third dose to increase protection from COVID-19.

This week’s decision Federal Health Organization This is welcome news for many patients and their doctors who have been asking for this for months.

“I’m really excited,” says Pat Beer, 59, from Boise, Idaho. He lives with a liver transplant and is taking drugs that suppress the immune system. He plans to take a third dose next week.

The data show that many immunocompromised patients, including organ transplant recipients and other patients taking immunosuppressive drugs, responded weakly to the first dose of the vaccine.

For Dr. Mark Boom running Houston Methodist Hospitall, for patients in his hospital’s large-scale transplant program, third-shot approval would not have arrived immediately.

“We are quickly pulling in those people and giving them doses,” says Boom. He praises the FDA’s decision, but points out that countries such as Israel, France and the United Kingdom have already made this move, saying the FDA could have acted faster.

Friday’s recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leaves some questions about who is eligible for additional doses and how to get them. This is what we have ever known.

1. Why do people with immunodeficiency need to get a third shot?

A weakened immune system increases the risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19. Studies show that initial vaccine doses for people with weakened immunity range from 59% to 72%, compared to 90% to 94% for people without severe immunodeficiency. It is shown.

People with a weakened immune system are also much more likely to get a breakthrough infection than people with a more normal health. A study in the United States showed that 40% to 44% of hospitalized breakthrough cases were immunocompromised.

“If I were taking one of the medicines on the CDC list, I wouldn’t have been vaccinated at this point,” he said. Rheumatoid Arthritis Division at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

According to Carp, current delta surges have hit most unvaccinated people, but vaccinated but immunosuppressed patients have also landed in COVID-19 hospitals.

“For patients in this group, a third injection will improve their response to the vaccine and thus reduce their chances of getting sick or getting more serious,” said Carp, who is also the president of the United States. increase. Rheumatism Society.

For patients like Valen Keefer, California’s liver and kidney transplant recipient, it’s reassuring to know that there is a way to get a third shot.

“This was an amazing and very important step that we needed for a while for our transplant community,” she says. “It was very hard to know what to do and when to do it.”

2. Who needs to get the third shot?

Only a few people with weakened immunity are eligible for a third dose. CDC recommends it Moderate to severe immunodeficiency People including those who have:

Receiving aggressive cancer treatment for tumor or blood cancer

Received an organ transplant and is taking a drug that suppresses the immune system

Have had a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medication to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, etc.)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Aggressive treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved for adolescents, so recommendations are limited to adults over the age of 18. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for adolescents and adults over the age of 12.

3. I don’t know if it’s immunodeficiency, but I have a chronic illness and am susceptible to severe COVID-19. Do you need a third infection?

Many people may consider that they are at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 due to their age or pre-existing condition and may require different doses of the vaccine. However, for now, additional shots are only recommended for people who meet the CDC’s criteria for immunodeficiency.

People with other chronic illnesses — even those at high risk of severe COVID-19 — are not allowed to receive additional doses at this time.

“This does not include long-term care residents, diabetics, or heart disease patients. These types of chronic conditions are not intended here,” Amanda Corn at a CDC committee meeting on Friday. The doctor said.

It is not yet clear if and when boosters will be widely recommended by vulnerable people, but this is already underway in other countries, including Israel. Health officials are currently tracking how well the immunity of people enrolled in vaccine clinical trials is maintained. These trials will determine the timing of booster shots, both FDA and CDC officials say.

4. Can I sign up to get a shot or do I need to talk to my doctor first? And do I need to prove that I am immunosuppressed?

Start by talking to the healthcare provider you see about your immunosuppressive condition or its treatment. It is unlikely that you will need to see a doctor at the vaccination site. All you have to do is notify the staff that you have a moderate to severe immunodeficiency.However, he says it’s best to consult a doctor before taking a shot. Dr. Dolly Segev, Johns Hopkins University Transplant Surgeon and Researcher, is studying COVID-19 vaccination among organ transplant recipients.

He says your doctor can help you decide if the benefits of getting a third shot outweigh the risks in your particular case. “My hope is that this will be a decision shared by individual patients and healthcare providers,” he says.

For people with a weakened immune system, “every time you activate your immune system, you are at risk,” Segev warns. For example, transplant recipients may be at risk of organ rejection. “”These things need to be done very carefully, carefully and thoughtfully with people’s medical teams, “he says.

For patients with certain conditions, immunosuppressive drugs may need to be temporarily suspended to enable a third dose of the vaccine, Karp explains. So talk to your doctor about your situation and how to increase the likelihood that the vaccine will be effective.

5. How good is the protection if I take the third shot?

There are many reasons why people can be immunosuppressed — often due to their age, their medical condition, and the combination of treatments and medications they are taking. Studies have shown that a third dose of vaccine can enhance the antibody response in some people, but it is not universally guaranteed to work.

It should be noted that even if an immunocompromised person receives a third injection, it is not always safe from COVID-19. Dr. Helen Kape Talbot During the ACIP committee meeting.

“In reality, I think they will be safer, but the risk of serious illness and death is still incredibly high.” And everyone they spend with is to protect them. , You also need to be vaccinated, says Talbot.

In a presentation to the committee, Dr. Kathleen Douring of the CDC said that immunocompromised people, including those receiving additional doses, wear masks and stay 6 feet away from other people who do not live with them. He said he should continue to follow precautionary measures, including doing. Avoid crowded and poorly ventilated indoor spaces. And she also urged close contact with immunocompromised people to be vaccinated if not yet vaccinated.

6. Do I need to get the same vaccine I got from the first two doses? What should I do if I have been vaccinated with the J & J vaccine?

The CDC recommends that you get the same vaccine that you got in the first two doses. Therefore, if you inoculated Pfizer or Moderna in the first two inoculations, get it in the third inoculation. However, if that is not feasible, the CDC Commission said additional doses of other mRNA vaccines would be allowed.

Currently, only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are allowed for additional doses. Even if you get J & J, you are not qualified.

The FDA states that there was not enough data available to extend the approval of additional doses for J & J shots. Representatives from both the FDA and the CDC are “actively involved” in determining the best course of action for Johnson & Johnson vaccination recipients, hoping to know more “immediately”. I said there is.