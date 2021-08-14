Delta is different from last year’s coronavirus. Our response must match the moment.

I learned this week that my kids’ elementary school kids are coughing to make their classmates entertaining. That’s what children do — children who aren’t informed at least how serious it is to catch respiratory illness this year. Not only do they pass through COVID-19, they are also at risk of passing through many other viruses in circulation. This can now have a negative impact on our community.

Misreading children’s risks is just one of the reasons why schools across Colorado need masks this fall. Pediatric cases of COVID-19 are increasing nationwide, and while Colorado has not yet reached the dire situation in states such as Florida, Louisiana, and Texas, mask requirements have caused tragedy to occur elsewhere. This is one way to help avoid it.

Much of the current school district policy is based on outdated facts about previous variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There is new evidence that the delta variants are different and more protection is needed.

First, Delta 3-4 times more contagious From the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. The original virus was about as contagious as influenza, but one infected person could infect a few other people, but each person infected with the delta variant was 6-8 people. Can be infected with. This makes it one of the most infectious viruses known to humans (just below chickenpox, measles and mumps-currently all vaccinated).

Second, the viral load of Delta 1,000 times higher Than I saw before. In addition, the virus replicates more quickly May last a long time.. In short, infected people (including children) have more virus in their system and can spread the virus more easily and faster than they have seen in previous versions of the virus.

Third, and very importantly, the child’s vulnerability to delta variants May be expensive Significantly more cases have been reported compared to previous variants of the virus, Increase in exponential cases In the last few weeks. Vaccines for children under the age of 12 have not yet been approved, and vaccination rates for children aged 12-18 are very low throughout the United States, so there is great concern that children may become more sensitive.Children’s hospitals in many states, including Louisiana, Nebraska, When TexasIs one of the alarms about reaching capacity. This means that it is no longer able to meet the urgent needs of seriously ill infants and children in the area.Because of this, Colorado pediatricians Announced alert About refusing to take precautions to prevent a similar crisis.

Some say COVID-19 is not a concern for children. The illness is usually a mild cold and is not worth the discomfort of wearing a mask on a child. Unfortunately, this belief does not match the evidence.Delta’s ability to cause serious illness in children may still be low (although not as low as in previous variants), but the proportion of long-distance COVID is Somewhere between 4% and 20% For children. Long COVIDs can cause persistent cardiac and respiratory symptoms and can jeopardize children’s learning and participation in sports and other extracurricular activities.

The final concern is that infected children can spread the virus to teachers and bring the disease back to their families, even children with asymptomatic or mild symptoms. Grandparents, younger brothers, and unvamped adults are at greatest risk, but even vaccinated adults appear to be more vulnerable to Delta.In fact, mRNA vaccines such as those by Pfizer and Moderna were about 95% effective in protecting individuals from previous versions of the virus, but they 42% NS 78% Effective against delta infections. This means that a hierarchical approach to vaccination and other protection is needed.

If your child gets sick, you will have to be absent from school. In other words, parents are often absent from work. When enough children and teachers get sick, classrooms and schools go into quarantine. This has already happened in places in one school district, such as Mississippi. 40% of students in quarantine A week later at school. Health concerns aside, this is very destructive for children, families and employers.

Of course, there are greater concerns. If the virus is allowed to circulate widely There are likely to be more mutations And in fact, it can cause even more deadly or infectious diseases in the future. But for those who are not affected by these broad concerns, they should be worried about illness and loss of household income.

Given the growing evidence of the new dangers of the Delta variant, I am shocked and concerned that Governor Jared Polis has refused to implement a protocol to keep children safe. School districts around the state are also failing their children by giving in to their will. A few vocals Those who refuse to admit the increased risk to the health of their children and the economy of our state. Before the crisis begins here, protective measures such as mandatory masks and vaccinations implemented in schools throughout Colorado are needed.