State Health Organization Warns About West Nile Virus Detection | Local News
Grab a mosquito repellent and hide yourself. West Nile virus is officially here.
The Utah Department of Health announced on Monday that a pool of 114 positive mosquitoes was reported state-wide. So far, no human cases have been recorded, but insects are currently very active and it is highly recommended to take appropriate precautions.
“The West Nile virus exists in Utah every year and never goes away,” said Hannah Letler, an epidemiologist of Utah’s Department of Health’s vector and zoonotic diseases. “Although the number of human cases has declined in recent years, it is important to understand that the West Nile virus is colonizing mosquito populations in the state.”
West Nile is a member of the flavivirus genus, including Japanese encephalitis, yellow fever, and Zika virus, said Danny Miller, director of mosquito control at the Utah County Health Department. The virus was first isolated in the West Nile district of Uganda’s Omogo in 1937 and was identified in birds in the Nile Delta region in 1953.
In 1996, the outbreak in Romania was accompanied by more serious symptoms. By 1999, the virus had found a way from the Middle East to New York, killing birds and people, and spreading to nearby states.
Then, in 2003, an outbreak occurred in the United States, including Utah, Miller said.
“West Nile fever is carried by Culex pipiens in Utah, primarily Culex pipiens and Culex pipiens,” Miller said. “Human infections are most often the result of being bitten by an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they eat infected birds and circulate the virus in their blood for several days.”
The incubation period after being bitten by an infected mosquito is usually between 3 and 14 days, Rettler said. Up to 80% of people will not notice the symptoms. Others, especially those with immunodeficiency and the elderly, may experience flu-like or even worse symptoms.
“Some of those cases can be very serious or even fatal,” she said.
Serious symptoms of the virus include severe headache, high fever, stiff shoulders, weakness, stupor, convulsions, paralysis, tremors, coma, loss of vision, confusion, and disorientation. These symptoms require immediate medical attention.
West Nile virus usually begins in summer and lasts until early autumn. Mosquitoes are especially active from dusk to dawn.
There are several ways to mitigate the risk. Includes outdoor wearing of long sleeves, long trousers and socks. Wearing an insect repellent containing 20% to 30% DEET is also very effective except for children under 2 months.
Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water, so the health department suggests removing puddles and standing water puddles such as pet plates, flower pots, puddles and pools, buckets, tarpaulins, and tires. ..
Most people don’t drain the pool, so Miller said he would make sure it was chlorinated to reduce bacteria and kill mosquito larvae.
