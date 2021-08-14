COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County have increased by 366% in the past month as the virus surges

In most of the new COVID-19 infection Occurring among unvaccinated people, the pace of residents of Los Angeles County Hospitalized for virus According to figures released Thursday, the proportion of people dying is also increasing, while the rate is beginning to increase at the same rate as new cases.

“I told you that hospitalization rates have more than doubled in the last few weeks. However, if you compare August 4th and July 4th, you’ll see cases. Hospitalizations have increased at a similar rate. I’m

During that period, she said, infections increased by 387% and hospitalizations increased by 366%.

“This amazing increase in hospitalization helps to clearly remind us that the virus causes debilitating and dangerous illnesses among many infected people,” Feller said.

Dr. Thomas Yadeger, ICU Medical Director of Providence Cedars Sinai Medical Center, is seeing the increase directly in his hospital.

“We’ve been without Covid patients for weeks, but now they’ve grown exponentially in the last few weeks, and in fact our hospital has more patients than last summer, and ICU. There are also many patients, “he says. Said.

He said the patients were predominantly young and healthy, and pediatric patients were also beginning to see.

“We see a much younger subset of patients in their 20s and 30s. In fact, I have more patients in their 20s and 30s than I have combined in the last 18 months. The number of pediatric patients is increasing. Patients are hospitalized and unfortunately we are aware of the same at our facility, “says Yadegar.

LA County isn’t the only hotspot. Orange County officials have also reported an increase in hospitalizations due to Covid. Dr. Victor Waters, Chief Medical Officer at the St. Bernardino Medical Center, said San Bernardino County is also on the rise.

“There is a consistent increase in San Bernardino County. The number of cases has increased by more than 100% since last week. ICU patients are younger, healthier and really anxious. Preparation There was a fourth surge because it wasn’t done. No one was vaccinated enough to create the kind of protection needed, “Waters said.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, fever, cough, and patient’s covid pneumonia, according to Dr. Waters.

“This is our last because they are often very ill and get sick very quickly and need oxygenation to supplement their breathing and even need to be intubated and ventilated. It’s a tragedy that we’ve already experienced with the surge. “We’re starting to see it again in different demographics,” he said.

According to Waters, the majority of patients have not been vaccinated, which is in line with data from the local health sector. He encourages people to be vaccinated, especially within low-immunization color communities.

“It’s amazing that people don’t understand that most people in the hospital intensive care unit are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. This is a big problem. This level Distrust is really killing the community, so I get them off the fence and get vaccinated. They need to be vaccinated by medical workers, doctors like me who are African-Americans. You need to hear and you need to be vaccinated for months. They need to understand the myths that are there, said.

Yadegar is also appealing to the general public regarding vaccination.

“My wish for listeners is to vaccinate if you want to turn a deadly virus into a bad cold or mild flu. If you want to prevent hospitalization for 10-14 days, vaccinate. Please. If you are a nurse, respiratory therapist, or doctor and want to help us by slowing the spread of this virus, get the vaccine. You want to prevent your family from arranging a funeral. If so, get the vaccine, “he said. ..

According to Feller, about 8% of people infected with the virus are now hospitalization, The majority of them are unvaccinated. On the other hand, the average number of deaths in 7 days has increased to 7 from 4-5 a month ago.

Related:

According to Feller, hospitalizations for unvaccinated people over the age of 50 have increased by 240% in the past month, and hospitalizations for young unvaccinated residents have increased by 237%.

During July, vaccinated residents accounted for only 13% of those hospitalized with the virus. She said that of the 5.1 million vaccinated people in the county as of August 10, 21,532 tested positive for COVID-19 at a rate of 0.42%. A total of 549 fully vaccinated people were hospitalized at a rate of 0.01% and 55 died at a rate of 0.0011%. The proportion of vaccinated people who died in hospitals increased slightly from last week.

Related:

“The slight increase in these is that fully vaccinated people are infected, and with these very high community infection rates, more fully vaccinated people get post-vaccination infections. It provides proof of what you are doing, “Feller said. Fully vaccinated people have a relatively low risk of getting infected, still less than 1%, and even less at risk of adverse consequences if infected. “

“This tendency is why we are convinced that the vaccine is doing exactly what it should be doing here in LA County. Vaccinated people are very well from hospitalization. Protected. Increased hospitalizations make it difficult to even compare COVID experience with the serious illnesses that continue to cause infections among unvaccinated people. “

Deliver top stories every day!Apply FOX11 Fast5 Newsletter.. Then get the latest news alerts with the FOX11 News app.Download for iOS or Android..

Her comment came the day the county saw a slight drop in the total number of COVID patients actually admitted. According to state statistics, county hospitals have 1,645 COVID patients, down from 1,648 on Wednesday. One more person from Wednesday, with 361 people in the intensive care unit.

The county reported another 23 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the county’s death to 24,854. An additional 3,865 cases were reported, with a cumulative total of 1,339,138 cases from the entire pandemic.

As of Thursday, the average daily moving average for virus-positive people was 4.5%, a slight decrease from 4.7% a week ago.

As of August 8, 72% of eligible residents of counties over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 63% have been fully vaccinated. The county’s total population is approximately 10.3 million, including more than 1 million people under the age of 12 who are ineligible for firing, 62% have received at least one vaccination, and 54% have been fully vaccinated. It has been.

According to statistics, unvaccinated people are 3.6 times more likely to be infected with COVID than vaccinated people, Feller said.

For the latest Southern California news, visit FOX11 Los Angeles.