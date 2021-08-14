No, you can’t be so “healthy” that you’re not affected by COVID





From 18 months COVID-19 Pandemic, We imagine you’ve heard this before: To avoid COVID, all you really need to do is eat healthy food, exercise and get plenty of sunlight That is. As highly contagious Delta variant As it began to infect younger and healthier people, screenshots of tweets were widely distributed on Instagram, resurrecting this harmful misconception. Like many common misinformation, claims stem from the core of truth: healthier individuals usually give better results when they become infected. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection).. However, there is no healthy alternative to scientifically proven disease prevention. In short: fruits and vegetables are great, do your exercise-but neither is a substitute for a safe and effective vaccine. Here is the fact: Claim: The best way to avoid COVID-19 altogether is to exercise, eat a healthy diet, and have your immune system beat it naturally. Fact: Screenshots of tweets that are widespread on Instagram this week have revived a harmful misconception that has proven to be widespread throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a false claim that having the immune system fight the virus is safer than being vaccinated. “The best way to avoid COVID altogether is to exercise, eat a healthy diet, and have your immune system beat it naturally,” the post reads. “The lazy way is to do none of the above and get a stranger to stab you with an emergency cocktail many times because a short guy on TV told you.” In fact, overweight and chronic health are more likely to suffer from COVID-19 complications, according to experts, but even with a combination of exercise and a healthy diet, they are infected with the virus. If you do, you cannot prevent serious illness or death. 19 years old will be one of the youngest COVID dead in Oregon On the other hand, vaccination Robust protection From serious illness or death. Dr. Grant McFadden, director of the Biodesign Center for Immunotherapy, Vaccines and Virotherapy at Arizona State University, said: “In general, vaccination immunity is stronger and more reliable than recovering from a natural viral infection.” People infected with COVID-19 are also at risk of developing long-term symptoms that researchers are still trying to understand, added Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, director of the Columbia University Center for Infectious Immunology. Breakthrough cases occur in a small proportion of vaccinated people, but studies have shown that vaccines are very good at reducing the severity of the disease. When COVID-19 infection surges due to a highly contagious delta mutant of coronavirus, Vaccines continue to provide strong protection. Ongoing studies also suggest that vaccine immunity may last longer than immunization from many COVID-19 cases, according to Sabrakline, a microbiologist and immunologist at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health. doing. “Immune weakness within 6 months, especially among people with mild illness (not hospitalized) or asymptomatic,” Klein said. “So far, it is clear that post-vaccination immunity lasts longer.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation Even if you are already infected with COVID-19, you will be vaccinated.The Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for vaccines available in the United States after showing that injections were made in clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people. Safe and effective. — Seattle Associated Press writer Ali Swenson contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/08/no-you-cant-be-so-healthy-that-youre-naturally-immune-to-covid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos