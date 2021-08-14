Published by Pfizer CEO: Trust us at CovidBooster

Pfizer Global Phase 3 Trial With the third dose in mid-July. The exam will be completed in 2022. Phase 3 results are typically required prior to regulatory approval.

“We are confident in this vaccine and the third dose, but we need to remember that vaccine efficacy studies are still underway, so we need all the evidence to support it. “Jericapitz, Pfizer’s Director of Global Media Relations, said on Monday. ..The financial interests are enormous: Pfizer announced in July that it was expecting it. $ 33.5 billion Revenue of this year’s covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Pfizer recently said that if a third dose fails to fight Delta and other mutants, pharmaceutical companies are ready to devise a “tailor-made” vaccine within 100 days.

All of this has caused confusion about exactly what works and when. Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital and an adviser to the National Food and Drug Administration, said it was “a little frustrating” for the pharmaceutical industry to rush to recommend boosters to the general public. rice field. He said US efforts should focus on “immunizing unvaccinated people,” even if boosters prove to be safe.

In any case, he said, the decision on boosters wasn’t left to the vaccine makers.

“Pharmaceutical companies are not public health agencies, and it is not really their responsibility to decide when or when to give boosters,” says Ofit. “That’s the scope of the CDC.”

Indeed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA, the federal agency that oversees the approval of the covid vaccine, said In July Fully vaccinated Americans do not need booster shots. Currently licensed vaccines (Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson) are working as expected. All three reduce the risk of Covid being severe enough to hospitalize or kill a person.

If the hospitalization and mortality rates of vaccinated people increased, it was time to talk about boosters, said Ofit, but “we aren’t there yet.”

The White House added to the mixed message: Spokesperson Jen Psaki added an additional 200 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the United States to inoculate children under the age of 12 and for potential boosters I confirmed that I would like to purchase it.

Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at Emory University in Atlanta, said the turmoil wasn’t necessarily due to a particular institution, but “there is real scientific uncertainty about how well it works. [existing] The vaccine works against new variants. “

Scientists combine information from observational studies, developmental studies, and analysis of antibody responses.

For many Americans, especially those who struggled to find a dose six months ago, desperately hired a vaccine hunter, and drove long distances for hours for the first jab, confusion is in case needed. I started enthusiastically looking for an illegal third dose.

“I swallowed Pfizer last week,” shared Angie Melton, a mother of four, 50 years old, on Facebook. Melton received a single Johnson & Johnson vaccination at a high-dose vaccination site in April, infecting her with a highly contagious delta mutant, and then infecting her unvaccinated 10-year-old son with asthma. I was afraid that I would do it.

After consulting with a friend or doctor Report Regarding the mix-and-match approach in Europe, Melton promised to sign a local pharmacy site and get a shot of Pfizer. She also plans a second shot.

“I’m trying to keep my family safe,” Melton said.

The CDC Advisory Board was set up to meet on Friday to review the latest information on whether people with immunodeficiency need additional vaccination.There is also a presentation about boosters agenda..

Patients with immunodeficiency, such as Sarah Kate, who suffer from multiple sclerosis and Crohn’s disease, have expressed reassurance that federal regulators are planning to recommend a third dose. Kate, a Connecticut-based disability rights activist, said the neurologist told her to get a booster even after taking Moderna twice. On Thursday, she said she was eager to take another dose but was still dissatisfied with her lack of confidence in how much protection it would provide.