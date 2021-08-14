“No one should die.” Florida doctor, nurse exhausted by COVID surge

LUTZ — COVID-19 patients arrive with a frequency of depression Emergency room in the north of St. Joseph Hospital. The most sick people have similar complaints. I feel like I’m drowning. “

Everyone will be evaluated as soon as possible, but the regional hospital ER has only 40 treatment rooms. Some patients are returned to the waiting room, putting others at risk even if the area is divided for the infected.

Brett Armstrong, director of surgery at the hospital, said ER wait times exceeded four hours last weekend. He heard a similar story from a colleague at another Tampa Bay hospital.

“There is no place to put the patient. You can’t put it in the hallway,” he said. “Too many sick people need a bed.”

Just recently in April, hospital doctors and nurses finally felt like they had defeated COVID-19. The number of cases was small. People were vaccinated. Armstrong felt he could plan his fall vacation and take his son to see his first Bacchus match.

Four months later, the Florida hospital was filled with more cases of coronavirus than at any point in the pandemic. 17 months after fighting the damage of COVID-19 There is no end In front of doctors and nurses They are taking mental health risks and say they are “burning out” in response to this fourth pandemic wave.

On August 7, Armstrong prepared two COVID-19 patients for chest tube chest incision. This is the procedure to release the pressure on the lungs that builds up as oxygen is pumped. Apart from that, he asked the two nurses how they were dealing with it. Both shed tears.

“They feel like many people don’t care,” he said. “Many communities value their feelings, rights and freedoms more than healthcare professionals have to deal with.”

Dr. Seetha Lakshmi of the Center Foreground is collaborating with an interdisciplinary team at the COVID-19 unit of Tampa General Hospital in June 2020, along with members of the hospital team and an infectious disease doctor at the University of South Florida. [ DANIEL WALLACE | Tampa General Hospital ]

“No one should die from COVID”

In addition to the frustration of workers in the medical field, the surge in this case This is avoidable given the availability of free and effective vaccines.

Hospitals report that about 90 percent of hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients.Doctors and nurses are now Watch patients suffer and, in some cases, die of preventable COVID-19 symptoms in most cases.

Dr. Seetha Lakshmi, Medical Director of Tampa General Hospital, said this led to a recent surge in “painful” cases. Global Emerging Infectious Diseases Research Institute.

As of Thursday morning, there were more than 200 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and 74 were in intensive care. Over 90% of the beds assigned to coronavirus patients were occupied.

Lakshmi said too many patients, especially those in their 30s and 40s, take too long to seek treatment.

“We have a front row, whether we like it or not. A seat in the unfolded human tragedy, “she said. “The hard part right now is really hard — no one should die from COVID. There is no reason.”

Patients are not the only ones facing long wait times. When the ER is full, hospitals usually declare a bypass. In other words, the ambulance needs to guide the patient to another hospital.

Many locals in recent weeks The hospital is bypassed, so ambulance crews have no choice but to wait outside for the ambulance bed to become available.

The situation has become very serious, and the Hillsborough County Emergency Medical Planning Council has recently announced. Website, Updated hourly to show the first responder which hospital is accepting patients.

It became a tough reading on Wednesday evening. Only one hospital, St. Joseph’s main Tampa campus, reported successful surgery. Six hospitals, including Tampa General Hospital, were listed as “Volume Bypass”. This means that the emergency department is full and ambulances need to anticipate delays. The four were listed as “complete detours”.

That means them The hospital did not accept patients.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue website, opened during the current COVID-19 surge, shows which local hospitals are capable of accepting patients in the emergency room. [ Hillsborough County Fire Rescue ]

“I put more people in the body bag”

Even before this current wave of infection, the pandemic left Kate Bergoch with memories of her dreams.

A 32-year-old nurse worked in the ER of Brandon Regional Hospital during the first COVID-19 wave without the vaccine. The hospital is the closest to many nursing homes. At some point, the morgue was full, and she said she had room to store additional bodies. To delay corruption, I lowered the air conditioner to 64 degrees.

On a summer day at the peak of the infection, she said she juggled about 30 patients. The American Academy of Emergency Medicine recommends a nurse-patient ratio of at least one nurse for every three patients. Choosing which patients to care for that day felt like she was deciding who would die, Bergoch said.

“We put more people in our body bags this year than we graduated from high school,” she said.

Bergoch is currently working in the emergency room of a major hospital in Tampa. Until the recent surge, it treated about 100 patients per day.Now they are almost 300, she said, Approximately three-quarters infected with COVID-19. The waiting time for treatment has been extended to more than 6 hours.

There is no doubt that a year and a half dealing with a pandemic has hit her colleagues. Even after arriving due to respiratory distress, it does not help for some patients to refuse to accept that they are infected with the coronavirus. Some people still think it’s a hoax.

She said one patient accused Bergoch of being in “Biden’s pocket.”

“We are burned out. We are exhausted,” she said. Said. “You are walking down the corridor of a medical institution and the nurse is dead behind your eyes.”

Healthcare worker surveys suggest that pandemics are common for extreme fatigue, anxiety, and stress.

Six out of ten healthcare professionals report that anxiety and stress have a negative impact on their mental health. Washington post-Kaiser Family Foundation Research Conducted in March. About 55% have burnout on their way to work. About half reported sleep problems.

Medical professionals may experience problems For years to come.They can include Carol Bernstein, a former president of the American Psychiatric Association and a professor at Albert Einstein Medical College, said everything from diet and sleep problems to substance abuse to the end of marriage.

According to her, a small proportion of workers can suffer from more serious mental health problems such as: After depression, trauma Stress disorder and chronic anxiety.

“It’s terrible and scary,” Bernstein said. “We are all worried that people will quit their jobs.”

“We don’t want to lose humanity”

Dr. Andrew Wilson spends most of his time as Chief Medical Officer at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital. In his office.

But one day a week, he wears a scrub and is in charge of the ER at the BayCare Community Hospital in New Port Richey.His shift is At 7am he grabs a mask, stethoscope and trauma.

“What has changed now is not to remove the N95 mask from the entire shift,” he said. “I see so many COVID patients, it’s not worth the time to get rid of it.”

The first thing he checks is how many “holds” there are. This is the term for a patient who has been triaged and hospitalized but is still in the waiting room.

The Morton Plant’s ER has 28 beds, which is insufficient to cope with the sustained influx of infected patients. According to Wilson, about 40 percent of the hospital’s 154 beds are filled with COVID cases.

“There is no process of illness and no other infections that reach 40 percent,” he said. “This is certainly an unprecedented area.”

Patients arriving due to non-COVID problems such as broken bones will be in the waiting room for hours. Painkillers cannot be given, according to Wilson. Because nurses cannot monitor them.

Dr. Andrew Wilson, Chief Medical Officer and Surgeon at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital. [ BayCare Health System ]

Due to the proliferation of cases, hospitals limit patients to one visitor. They make an exception when the patient is dying.

“We make every effort to make the family there,” he said. “We don’t want to lose our humanity.”

Patients with coronavirus who have difficulty breathing may receive high-flow therapy. Supply oxygen through or connected to a cannula Two levels of positive airway pressure commonly known as BiPap.

Patients with severe respiratory problems will eventually use a ventilator. You need to insert a tube into the trachea. The level of discomfort requires the patient to be sedated.

The doctors and nurses he works with are tired and frustrated that disinformation about vaccines and viruses makes their job very difficult.Only a handful of the most ill patients he treated refused to accept that they had the coronavirus. — — Even until the moment of intubation.

“They have been very misunderstood by the disinformation there,” he said. “It’s really sad that this happens in a pandemic. People are dying, and it’s unnecessary.”

