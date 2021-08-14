Who are Colorado Physicians Most likely to Benefit from Another COVID Vaccination – CBS Denver

Denver (CBS4) – According to doctors, the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is most beneficial to those who have a weak immune system and the first two doses were not enough to provide as much protection from the virus as others. It may be. The Food and Drug Administration revised the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Modana vaccines on Thursday for immunocompromised individuals.

“What we are really worried about is the reaction of the individual. If you have a normal immune system, is that so? You don’t have to take a third dose in short supply,” said a medical professor at National Jewish Health. Dr. Steve Frankel, vice president of clinical practice, said. “But if your immune system is impaired and you may or may not be able to make antibodies well, that’s when we’re really thinking about taking that third dose.”

The FDA said organ transplant recipients and recipients diagnosed with conditions considered immunodeficiency should receive a third dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning a meeting on Friday for one of its advisory boards to discuss recommendations.

“What we know is that if you have widespread immunodeficiency, you run the risk of not responding very strongly to the vaccine,” Dr. Frankel told CBS4. “Vaccines stimulate your immune system, right? Vaccines don’t give you artificial antibodies, which don’t provide you protection as the drug does.”

Frankel says the movements by these institutions should include the context of the current stage of the pandemic. Another surge in cases for delta variants and large populations that have not yet been vaccinated has contributed to their consideration. The majority of severely ill people do not have the vaccine, but there are some groundbreaking cases.

“What the vaccine does is to stimulate your own immune system to initiate protection against the virus. If your immune system is normal, intact, wonderful and wonderful, you are in a really good place.” He said. “If the immune system does not function properly for a variety of reasons, it may or may not be immunocompromised and respond significantly after vaccination.”

Patients who are taking drugs that suppress the immune system to treat other conditions, as well as those with cancer, are among the patients in this current category who are more likely to receive additional vaccines. According to Frankel, the decision is based on a few months of study considering a third dose, and most Americans have one of these two options, so more about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Many studies are available.

“As this progresses, as vaccines become more available, we are really trying to optimize strategies to keep us all safe and healthy, so it’s hard to see people over the age of 65 or 70. It makes a lot of sense, “he said.

Other countries are beginning to offer different doses to older people because their immune system does not respond the same as young and healthy people.

Further research on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, such as whether a second dose of the same shot is ideal, or whether adults can take either of the other two options for booster immunization. Is required. You also need to determine if this vaccine will move towards influenza vaccination. This is recommended annually, taking into account the length of immunity over time and the effects of mutants.

“It’s possible, it’s certainly not yes, it’s certainly not no, and it’s a bit unpleasant, isn’t it? Because as this progresses, we have to accept that there is some uncertainty,” Frankel said. Told.

Some approach new additional shots of Pfizer and Moderna after already receiving two doses, but he says it is especially important to follow old guidelines to stop the spread of the virus during a pandemic.

“We have always suggested to them, you really need to keep wearing masks, you need to keep a social distance, we don’t know how well you make antibodies , We’re going to respond, we don’t know how well your immune system works, Frankel said. “Be careful. Be careful.”

Link: FDA Announcement