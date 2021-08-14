Victoria recorded 25 new local COVID-19 cases, 13 of which were infectious in the community





Victoria has reported 25 new local cases of COVID-19, 21 of which are associated with known outbreaks. Officials say 13 people were in the community during the infection. Victoria received 23,076 COVID vaccines during the 24-hour period until Saturday evening and 32,286 virus tests during the same period. Currently, there are 185 active cases in the state. The numbers were released the day after Health Minister Martin Foley said a series of new drive-in vaccination centers across Melbourne would help boost vaccine deployment. “We’re adding more booths to expand the capacity of our existing centers, and our booking system is constantly growing and is being updated to accommodate new supplies,” he told reporters on Saturday. “We plan to set up more drive-through sites, especially in the north of the Wyndham region, southeast of Melbourne and north of Hume, to further meet the growing demand for Victorian people to come forward and be vaccinated. Whittlesea area. “ Meanwhile, Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Center has been declared a Tier 2 exposure site. Anyone who visited the country’s largest mall between 4:26 pm and 5:40 pm on August 7 was ordered to be tested and quarantined until negative results were obtained. .. The Coles Supermarket in the complex is also listed. Now there is more 493 exposure sites in Melbourne Total including Highpoint Shopping Center and some large apartments. Of the 21 new infections reported on Saturday, 15 were associated with growing clusters in Glenroy, a northern suburb, caused by a mysterious incident in multiple households. Of these, 10 are related to Glenroy Nishi Elementary School. “As a result of this daily increase in numbers, we have seen multiple outbreaks at multiple exposure sites throughout Melbourne,” Foley added on Saturday. “We have a genomic link, but many of these positive cases do not yet have a source of infection.” Melbourne is in the second week of the sixth blockade and contains several outbreaks of Delta variants. Use AAP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/news/victoria-records-25-new-local-covid-19-cases-with-13-infectious-in-the-community

