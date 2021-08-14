Côte d’Ivoire detects cases of Ebola for the first time in 25 years





Abidjan, August 14 (Reuters)-Côte d’Ivoire has declared a case of Ebola virus for the first time in 25 years, the Minister of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) said separately on Saturday. Health Minister Pierre Dimba said on national television that it was an isolated case of an 18-year-old girl traveling from neighboring Guinea. The World Health Organization said in a statement that Côte d’Ivoire confirmed the first case of Ebola in the country since 1994. “This happened after the Côte d’Ivoire Pasteur Institute confirmed Ebola disease in a sample taken from a patient admitted to the commercial capital Abidjan after arriving from Guinea,” the WHO said in a statement. According to the WHO, the first study found that the patient traveled by road to Côte d’Ivoire and arrived in Abidjan on August 12. “Patients were admitted to the hospital after experiencing fever and are currently being treated,” he said. Guinea, the most deadly place of Ebola in 2014-2016, experienced a four-month outbreak of Ebola earlier this year and was declared June 19. Guinea also confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa earlier this week. Marburg virus disease is a highly infectious hemorrhagic fever, similar to Ebola hemorrhagic fever. read more Transmission of both fatal illnesses is caused by contact with infected fluids and tissues, but symptoms include headache, hematemesis, myalgia, and bleeding. WHO said there are no signs that the current case in Côte d’Ivoire is associated with an outbreak in Guinea earlier this year. Further investigation and genome sequencing will identify the strain and determine if it is relevant. “It is of great concern that this outbreak was declared in Abidjan, a metropolis of more than 4 million people,” WHO Director General of Africa, Machidiso Moetti, said in a statement. “But much of the world’s expertise in tackling Ebola is here on the continent, and Côte d’Ivoire can take advantage of this experience to respond at full speed,” she said. Report by Loucoumane Coulibaly of Abidjan.Written by Bait Felix; edited by Matthew Lewis and Daniel Wallis Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

