Effects, tips, treatments, etc.

ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) can make it difficult for adults and children to focus.

People with ADHD sometimes seem to be alert and often forget important things. It is defined as inadvertent ADHD. It may also interrupt or express destructive behavior more often. This is known as hyperactive impulse ADHD.

The most common version of ADHD is a combination of these symptoms, known as a hyperactive / impulsive / inattention type combination.

Each of these types of ADHD is due to biological causes associated with brain activity. ADHD appears to slow the development of the frontal lobe of the brain, which controls impulse regulation, attention, and memory.

ADHD and working memory

Working memory A small amount of information that your mind holds as you work to complete a task.

Think of it as a part of your brain holding a phone number while you dial it. Working memory does a little data at a time while you’re doing something, “copying” data from one location, “pasting” it to another, and then forgetting what it was. Hold.

one 2020 research ADHD has been shown to affect the working memory of the majority of children who have it. NS 2013 research review We supported the idea that this effect would last into adulthood.

Working memory is so strongly associated with intelligence and learning ability that people with ADHD can be unfairly evaluated in terms of what they can learn. Without strong working memory, it is important to develop coping skills and alternative learning strategies that are less dependent on that function of the brain.

ADHD can also affect how the child’s brain recognizes time itself. Time perception is related to working memory. This may also explain some of the reasons why people with ADHD experience more challenges to get to the place on time.

NS Small survey in 2007 We investigated time perception in 40 children with ADHD and 40 children without ADHD. Children with ADHD had more difficulty recognizing the differences between short-term, medium-term, and long-term.

ADHD and long-term memory

What is less well understood is the effect of ADHD on long-term memory and amnesia.

NS 2013 research review I looked up the medical literature that studied adults with ADHD. The authors conclude that ADHD tends to limit long-term memory capacity more often. However, the study review also suggests that this limitation is due to learning disabilities caused by ADHD, not necessarily due to the effects of ADHD on the brain.

In other words, research reviews show that children with ADHD tend to experience the same long-term memory skills development as children without ADHD, which can be carried over to adulthood without additional coping or compensation mechanisms. Suggested that there is sex.