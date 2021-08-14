Effects, tips, treatments, etc.

Health
ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is a cognitive condition usually diagnosed in childhood. NS American Psychiatric Association We estimate that 8.4 percent of children and 2.5 percent of adults have ADHD.
People with ADHD process information differently than those who experience and process it. Nervous type.. If you are in that state, you may find oblivion more likely to occur, and you may find tasks that require the use of short-term memory more difficult. ADHD can also affect long-term memory function.
Researchers are still working to understand the exact effect of ADHD on the memory of children and adults. Let’s take a look at what we know so far.
ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) can make it difficult for adults and children to focus.
People with ADHD sometimes seem to be alert and often forget important things. It is defined as inadvertent ADHD. It may also interrupt or express destructive behavior more often. This is known as hyperactive impulse ADHD.
The most common version of ADHD is a combination of these symptoms, known as a hyperactive / impulsive / inattention type combination.
Each of these types of ADHD is due to biological causes associated with brain activity. ADHD appears to slow the development of the frontal lobe of the brain, which controls impulse regulation, attention, and memory.
ADHD and working memory
Working memory A small amount of information that your mind holds as you work to complete a task.
Think of it as a part of your brain holding a phone number while you dial it. Working memory does a little data at a time while you’re doing something, “copying” data from one location, “pasting” it to another, and then forgetting what it was. Hold.
one
Working memory is so strongly associated with intelligence and learning ability that people with ADHD can be unfairly evaluated in terms of what they can learn. Without strong working memory, it is important to develop coping skills and alternative learning strategies that are less dependent on that function of the brain.
ADHD can also affect how the child’s brain recognizes time itself. Time perception is related to working memory. This may also explain some of the reasons why people with ADHD experience more challenges to get to the place on time.
NS Small survey in 2007 We investigated time perception in 40 children with ADHD and 40 children without ADHD. Children with ADHD had more difficulty recognizing the differences between short-term, medium-term, and long-term.
ADHD and long-term memory
What is less well understood is the effect of ADHD on long-term memory and amnesia.
NS 2013 research review I looked up the medical literature that studied adults with ADHD. The authors conclude that ADHD tends to limit long-term memory capacity more often. However, the study review also suggests that this limitation is due to learning disabilities caused by ADHD, not necessarily due to the effects of ADHD on the brain.
In other words, research reviews show that children with ADHD tend to experience the same long-term memory skills development as children without ADHD, which can be carried over to adulthood without additional coping or compensation mechanisms. Suggested that there is sex.
Relationship with ADHD amnesia Another area of uncertainty in the ADHD research literature.
NS
ADHD and dementia appear to affect the brain in a similar way, which is a complex question with many variables. NS
Of ADHD and dementia symptoms in adulthood, it is difficult to distinguish the exact cause of MCI and ADHD symptoms, such as more frequent forgetting and long-term difficulty in focusing. The boundaries are often unclear.
Some ADHD-related behaviors Be changed There are lifestyle adjustments that help you adapt well to the rhythm of your work or family life.
- Try to avoid certain ingredients in your diet. With FD & C Red No.40 (food coloring) Sodium benzoate Have Linked For increasing hyperactivity behavior in children.
- Try to avoid triggering allergies that can affect brain function. If you doubt it Allergen exposure Consider getting, exacerbating the symptoms of ADHD allergy A test to avoid the trigger.
- Check out the ADHD management tools. Try an app or calendar that tracks the date and time of an event, a key drop bin, or a charging station that can store your device.These can help Reduce stress You may feel that you are trying to remember everything you need to do.
- Consider cutting caffeine. Try replacing caffeinated beverages with herbal beers that use soothing ingredients. Ginseng and chamomile tea may be a good exchange to concentrate and refresh and start the morning.Some studies suggest that you can drink tea Improve your memory..
- Look at herbal supplements. Of these types supplement It may help reduce the stress you may experience from ADHD behavior.
While these tips are not a substitute for a treatment action plan by a doctor or ADHD specialist, they may help with behavioral and memory problems that interfere with daily activities.
Medications for managing ADHD-related behavior may also work to improve your working memory. These medicines are intended to improve your concentration and make your daily work less intimidating.
dosage
Stimulant medication Widely prescribed to treat ADHD.
NS
Methylphenidate (Daytrana) and dexmethylphenidate (Focalin) are two drugs that are being studied for their effects on working memory, according to the same thing.
Treatment
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Another treatment for ADHD.
CBT aims to change thinking patterns so that you can manage your emotions and behaviors. CBT may be able to improve behaviors related to time perception and working memory, such as helping to make it in time for an event.
CBT can also help you set goals, plan, and perform tasks. All of these are related to working memory.
People with ADHD can have difficulty remembering certain things because they experience and process information differently.
If the person experiencing the problem of amnesia is a child, the symptoms may improve as their brain continues to develop naturally. This symptom of ADHD can also be corrected or ameliorated by a successful treatment or management plan created by a medical professional.
..
