Covid: All 16 and 17 year olds in the UK will be given the first vaccine by August 23

First offer offered to all 16 and 17 year olds in the UK Corona vaccination By August 23, to boost immunity in the age group before Sixth Form and college reopened.

The health minister said the new goal would allow teenagers of that age to bracket the two weeks needed to build maximum immunity before returning to education in September.

Sajid Javid He urged the young people to keep up and “get your jab as soon as possible.”

According to the Department of Health (DHSC), people aged 16 and 17 can be vaccinated at one of over 800 GP-led vaccination sites.

Thousands were invited to book appointments through the GP or walk-in center, including texts and letters, he added.

Coronavirus: What You Need to Know

Javid said: “It’s great to see tens of thousands of young people already vaccinated. Thank you for helping us build more defenses against Covid-19 across the country.

“I asked the UK NHS to ensure that all people aged 16 and 17 were given the first dose of the vaccine by Monday, August 23, before returning to college or six forms. It ensures that everyone has the opportunity to receive significant protection.

“Don’t delay. Get the jab as soon as possible, and you’ll be free to stay safe with the virus and give yourself, your family, and the community the protection you need.”

Young women will be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the NHS Vaccination Clinic at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in northern London. credit: PA

The latest stages of vaccine drive are: The government said an additional 93 people died within 28 days of the Covid-19-positive test. As of Saturday, the UK totals 130,894.

Another figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that 155,000 deaths have been registered in the UK and that Covid-19 is listed on the death certificate.

As of 9 am on Saturday, the government added that there were an additional 29,520 lab-identified Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom.

Experts warn that high levels of coronavirus infection and rising case rates mean the UK is “enthusiastic” when it comes to controlling the spread of the disease.

When pubs and bars reopened in England, crowds flocked to Soho, London. credit: PA image

Dr. Simon Clark, an associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said on Friday that the vaccine has reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths, while the high number of cases “still puts an unnecessary burden on the NHS.” Said.

The proportion of new cases of the virus is now rising in all four countries, suggesting that the sharp decline in Covid-19 cases, which had been progressing since mid-July, is ending.

Apart from this, the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) infection survey show that levels of coronavirus infection remain high in most parts of the United Kingdom.

Within three months of turning 18, DHSC will send about 100,000 text messages to teens to book vaccines online through the national booking service or by calling 119. I said I recommend it.

According to the DHSC, children aged 12 to 15 years living with adults who are clinically vulnerable to Covid-19 or at high risk of serious viral illness were also contacted by the NHS on August 23. You are invited to get the vaccine by the day.

The latest data released Thursday show that 70% of people between the ages of 18 and 29 in the UK received their first dose of the vaccine by August 11, suggesting that 30% were not jabbed. doing.

In contrast, the NHS England estimates that the initial dose in the UK for ages 30-39 is 81.2% and for ages 40-49 is 89.1%.

All other age groups are over 90%.

The drop-in center is open for young people to get the vaccine. credit: PA image

The government has repeatedly urged young people to seek the first jab, and special “grab a jab” pop-up vaccine centers have been set up nationwide.

The minister even tried to join food delivery companies and taxi dispatch companies to offer discounted rides. Meals for customers who received the first dose.

According to the latest Public Health Services (PHE) study, it is estimated that the deployment of the vaccine in the United Kingdom has prevented 22.9 million to 23.8 million infections and 81,300 to 87,800 deaths.

Dr. Nikki Kanani, NHS Deputy Leader of the UK Vaccination Program, said: Under 18.

“Currently, when teens are preparing to return to school or college, or to get their first full-time job, NHS staff are there to protect themselves and others. We are doing everything we can to provide life-saving vaccines to young people as soon as possible.

“Qualified people need to check the site finder today for the nearest walk-in center or book through the GP team when invited.”