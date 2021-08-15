New local virus case recovers from Indian pilee cluster





Queensland is not recording new Covid-19 cases acquired locally on Sunday as it continues to recover from the Indooroopilly cluster.

Prime Minister Anastasia Parasek said it was “an absolutely perfect way to start Sunday,” but warned that an incident from the Indropiri cluster could still occur. “We haven’t left the forest yet, so go and take the test, no matter how mild the symptoms, which is absolutely important,” she said. A new case was recorded in the hotel quarantine on Sunday. Deputy Chief Health Officer James Smith said a man in his twenties arrived from Iran via Dubai and tested positive on the first day of hotel quarantine. “We expect more cases as we move forward,” he said. “The fact that there are no new cases today certainly means that it is encouraging and going in the right direction.” Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, Janet Young, tightened border rules overnight as the state-wide blockade of New South Wales took place. Residents of the New South Wales border can only enter Queensland to obtain important goods and services that are not reasonably available in New South Wales. “The situation in New South Wales continues to be of great concern,” said Dr. Young. “Given the tightening of regional restrictions, we have no choice but to put in place more stringent border conditions to protect Queenslander. Party game newsletter Get your political briefing from Samantha Maiden, Political Editor at news.com.au. sign up “This means that anyone who has been to a municipality in northern New South Wales on an established border can only enter Queensland for really essential reasons. “This is the same limit that applies to the seven municipalities of Ballina, Brewarrina, Burke, Byron, Walgett, Lismore and Richmond Valley. “The reason for crossing the border into Queensland for work is limited to essential work. If it’s not absolutely essential, don’t cross the border.” Dr. Young also urged Queenslander citizens to rethink the need to go to New South Wales altogether. There are still 6176 people in home quarantine throughout the state.

.

