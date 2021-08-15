Health
Victoria has recorded 25 new local COVID cases, four are unlinked, and more than half are infectious in the community.
Victoria recorded 25 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 as the virus spread to more parts of Melbourne.
Key Point:
- More than half of the 25 new cases were in the community for at least part of the infection period
- They were found in over 32,000 test results, much lower than the authorities are aiming for
- Residents of Carlton’s Public Housing Block are directed to a pop-up test site
Of the new infections, 21 are associated with known cases and 4 are under investigation.
The Ministry of Health said 12 people had been quarantined throughout the period of infection. The remaining 13 were in the community during the infection.
Positive results were obtained from 32,286 tests processed on Saturday.
Yesterday, Health Minister Martin Foley said authorities wanted to see more than 40,000 test rates per day.
People with even the slightest symptoms are repeatedly reminded to be tested as soon as they show signs of illness.
The source of infection in some unlinked cases is still unknown, with concerns that the virus has spread undetected in the community.
This includes the first two cases of this current outbreak, with at least six other mystery infections spreading to the outskirts of Melbourne.
Officials said yesterday that some of the new cases were indispensable workers.
Deakin University epidemiologist Catherine Bennett said, “Every day mystery incidents increase, more work needs to be done to understand how these people fit the big picture, both upstream and downstream. There is. “
“And what is important is that it is part of these branches and may be infected by other people who have never been seen before.”
Tests set up for Carlton Public Housing Residents
With a large number of recent cases in the infectious community, The number of exposed sites increased to nearly 500 overnight..
Some of the recent places of concern date back more than a week, suggesting that people may have been roaming the community for several days before being diagnosed.
Exposed areas are geographically widespread, from Dandenong in the southeast to downtown suburbs such as Carlton and Port Melbourne, from Balaclava to Broadmeadows.
Melbourne is in the second week of the sixth blockade, but Victoria in the region moved to slightly looser limits during the week.
However, health teams are closely monitoring the area after viral wastewater was detected at Sheparton and Lakes Entrance earlier in the week.
Unexpected detections have also been found in catchments around Carlton, Glenroy, Broadmedose, Sunshine West, Camberwell, Truganina, and Williams Landing.
Carlton wastewater detection is linked to the tower of public housing.
A pop-up test site has been set up on 480 Lygon Street and residents are instructed to take the test.
Test rates, the number of mystery cases, and whether people were quarantined during the period of infection are important indicators of whether the blockade will be extended.
Rolling “snap” lockdowns are expected to accommodate new cases until at least 80% of the population is vaccinated.
The dose of COVID-19 vaccine given at the state center on Saturday was 23,076, and the total number provided by the state was 1,948,996.
Similar numbers have been reached through the deployment of federal general practitioners and pharmacies. in short, Just under half of Victorians received one dose and just over a quarter received two doses...
Southeastern Queensland downgraded to Orange Zone
Victoria has downgraded a previously locked-down portion of southeastern Queensland from a red zone to an orange zone under the state’s traffic light permit system.
This change includes Brisbane City, Morton Bay Regional Council, Gold Coast City, Ipswich City, Rocky Valley Regional Council, Logan City, Noosa Shire Council, Redland City, Scenic Rim Regional Council, Somerset Regional Council. , Applies to the Sunshine Coast area. Council.
People coming to Victoria from the Orange Zone should be tested within 72 hours of arrival and quarantined until negative results are obtained.
