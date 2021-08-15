COVID-19 Vaccine: Which is approved for travel? Where can i go

British travelers who received the UK-approved COVID-19 vaccine in July Malta.. Why? The couple had been vaccinated with the Covishield vaccine, an Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.Malta — according to European Medicines Agency guidelines — reportedly not approved for this particular COVID-19 vaccine Independent..

Basically, vaccinated couples were considered unvaccinated.

Around the world, about 146 COVID-19 vaccines Currently at various stages of the development, testing and approval process, New York Times..

It has already been reported that geographical and socio-economic vaccine inequality has become apparent. Washington post.. But what has recently become apparent is another layer of vaccine inequality. Different vaccine brands have different approvals.

The question is no longer “Are you fully vaccinated?” Instead, the question changed to “Which vaccine did you get?” — And reports of concern about the impact of the vaccine hierarchy thing, New Zealand news agency.

Even some vaccinated people have and some have vaccines-not all are based on the vaccine brand. Refinery.. People are currently in dire straits as different vaccine approvals clash with different vaccine requirements.

And the impact is disastrous.

Global Mosaic of COVID-19 Vaccine Approval

Currently, over 75 COVID-19 vaccines are being tested in animals in preclinical studies. New York Times..another 99 kinds of COVID-19 vaccines Tested in human clinical trials. Of these clinical trials, 33 vaccines have reached the final trial stage.

There are various COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer, Sinovac and Modana. However, there are too many ways to track it. And at first, the number of vaccines was very high and seemed exciting and hopeful.

Most of these vaccines are not as internationally talked about as in Cuba. Abdala vaccine Or in Iran COVIran Barekat vaccine Or in Kazakhstan QazCovid-in vaccine..All three of these vaccines have been developed locally, used and approved for emergency use, but have been reported to be less widely used. New York Times..

On the other hand, other vaccines are widely known and widely used.

Approved by the World Health Organization 7 COVID-19 vaccines For emergency use: Pfizer’s BioNTech Comirnaty, Indian Serum Institute’s Covishield, SK Bioscience’s Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, Moderna, Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Sinopharm, Sinovac.

In the United States, approval of the COVID-19 vaccine is determined at the national level by the Food and Drug Administration. NS FDA approved Three COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use: Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson.

In the European Union, vaccine approval is determined by region European Medicines AgencyHowever, individual Member States can choose to expand or limit their vaccine approvals.Approved by the European Medicines Agency 4 vaccines Emergency use: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Oxford-AstraZeneca.

If this is confusing, that’s exactly what it is.

Some websites have developed the entire database COVID-19 vaccine mapping Approved worldwide. However, there are problems that have emerged from this vaccine mosaic. Today, the sheer number of vaccines creates discrimination against certain types of vaccines.

Long time ago”2 tracksA pandemic between unvaccinated and vaccinated can quickly spiral into a multi-track pandemic between people vaccinated with a different type of vaccine than unvaccinated.

Minor impact of different vaccine approvals

The entire European microstate San Marino It was reported that it was dependent on the Sputnik V vaccine — even not considered vaccinated under EU regulations. New York Times.. Although the small country is completely surrounded by Italy, residents of San Marino are not allowed to enter Italy because the country is not aware of the Sputnik vaccine.

Carlotta Porcellini, who lives in San Marino, said: New York Times.. “But we have to stay in our little reality.”

“We didn’t want to fall into a geopolitical struggle,” he said. Roberto Siavatta, Minister of Health in San Marino, according to the New York Times. “We just didn’t want to die.”

Kenyans have reportedly complained that their European visa application was denied despite the EU’s unapproved full vaccination status of Covishield. All africa..

WHO-approved Covishield is one of the major vaccines Many people from India are reported to be worried about facing the same problem. New Delhi TV..

And these are just a few of the stories of those affected by this growing problem.

“Excluding some people from certain countries for the vaccines they receive is completely inconsistent, as these approved vaccines have been found to be very protective.” I did. Dr. Raghib Ali | Of Cambridge University Associated Press..

Still, EU vaccine regulation is so complex that some are developing an entire tool to determine if a vaccine is suitable for travel. Within Schengen in the EU.. However, those vaccinated with the Covishield or Sputnik who are traveling to the EU are not the only ones affected by the inconsistent vaccine approval.

“I was unaware that there were so many layers of vaccine inequality.” Ali said..

People who have been vaccinated with Moderna are not considered vaccinated in Brazil. New York Times.. People who have been vaccinated against Pfizer are not considered vaccinated in China or Russia. Those who have been vaccinated with Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sinovac, or Sinopharm (all vaccines approved by WHO and distributed as part of the COVAX Vaccine Sharing Initiative) are not considered vaccinated in the United States. FDA guidelines..

It has also been reported that as vaccine requirements become more stringent in the country, concerns extend beyond entry to dining in restaurants, traveling by public transport, and allowing participation in events. New Delhi TV..

Like many other vaccine-related inequality, selective approval of vaccines is the most severely reduced for vaccines in low-income countries.

“I’m one of the hundreds of thousands of people who have been vaccinated with Sinovac in China simply because the vaccine is readily available in large quantities,” he wrote. What a hippopotamus, Filipino journalist, Sunstar..

Many health authorities in low-income countries feel the same way, offering COVID-19 vaccines that can be secured all at once.

“What options do you have?” Asked Rose Waki ​​Kona, Uganda Health, Human Rights and Development Center Lawyer, NPR.. “To be honest, what options do we have? No one has offered any other (vaccine) option. Nothing.”

Large-scale impact of different vaccine approvals

Aside from complicating travel, why is it important for different countries to approve different COVID-19 vaccines?

If medical authorities such as the WHO and the European Medicines Agency conflict with each other, it has been reported that the conflict can undermine the credibility of vaccines around the world. Associated Press..

“This only gives room for all sorts of conspiracy theories that the vaccines we get in Africa are not as good as they have in the West.” Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor Nigeria AP..

Already, “vaccines are free, but some people are practicing” comparative shopping “for vaccine brands.” Recent research Filipino Adults by Fides A del Castillo Public health journal..

“Vaccine aversion to brand preference continues to jeopardize the health of millions of Filipinos,” A del Castillo said in his study. “The COVID-19 vaccine brand preference is a luxury we can’t afford and needs to be addressed.”

And that’s not just a problem in the Philippines.

If a country or region limits approved vaccines to only a subset of those approved by WHO, people may be discouraged from receiving safe and effective vaccines.This new cause of vaccine hesitation could spill out and endanger billions of people, he said. WHO..

“People who have already suspected the vaccine will be even more suspicious,” he said. Ivo Vlaev, Professor at the University of Warwick, AP.. “They can also lose confidence in the public health message from the government and discourage compliance with COVID rules.”

In a nutshell, the impact of inconsistent vaccine approval is potentially huge.

Is it possible to avoid inequality in this vaccine?

To avoid these negative effects, WHO has recently called for “equal awareness of vaccines” in all countries. statement.. Basically, WHO wants standardization of approval for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many healthcare professionals agree with this approach.

“Vaccines that meet WHO standards should be accepted.” Dr. Mesfin Teklu Tessema, The Director of Health of the International Relief Commission, AP.. “Otherwise, there seems to be an element of racism here.”

Others are looking for a more comprehensive approach to vaccination.

“Social system leaders can work together to rectify vaccine elitism,” said Adelcastillo. “One way to do this is to change the description from” Which COVID-19 vaccine brand is best for you? ” “The best COVID-19 vaccine is the first vaccine currently available.”

“Boiled it down to’this vaccine is better than other vaccines’ can’t help our purpose,” he said. Dr. Helen Petsis-Harris According to staff at the University of Auckland.

“It’s not constructive and will be counterproductive,” she continued. “See them as COVID vaccines.”