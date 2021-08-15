Studies show that HIV-infected individuals may need a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine





“There are many studies investigating the response to vaccines in people who have undergone transplantation, undergoing dialysis, or suffering from autoimmune diseases or cancer, but there are studies investigating the response of people living with HIV. Almost none. ” Photo by Pierre Obendrauf / Montreal Gazette File

Article content Researchers at the Center de recherche du Center Hospitalier del’Université de Montréal (CRCHUM) believe that certain people with HIV may need a third dose of the vaccine to fight the COVID-19 virus. increase.

Article content In the United States, authorities are encouraging immunosuppressed people to receive a third COVID vaccine. However, according to Dr. Cecil Tranbray, “Many studies have examined the response to the vaccine in people who have undergone transplantation, are on dialysis, or have autoimmune disease or cancer, but with HIV. People who live. “ That’s why a team of CRCHUM microbiologists and researchers has spurred recruitment of 100 HIV-positive people to check their immunogenicity after vaccination with Moderna. “We first measured the antibody before the first dose of the vaccine and four weeks after the first dose, and we will continue to follow the antibody over the long term,” Tremblay said. Stated.

Article content Results were compared to a control group consisting of healthcare professionals. Early results suggest that the response to the vaccine from people living with HIV is comparable to that of the general population. But at the same time, the researchers said, “the response from people with low CD4 + rates was much less noticeable.” CD4 + lymphocytes are cells that have a significant effect on antibody production. “If this trend persists after the second dose, these results support the hypothesis that higher doses increase the immune response,” said Andrés Finzi, a CRCHUM researcher and professor at the University of Montreal. Stated. Therefore, people who are infected with HIV and have low levels of CD4 + may need a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. An article by CRCHUM researchers has been published by bioRxiv, but we are waiting to see if it will be accepted by the editors of scientific publications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://montrealgazette.com/news/local-news/study-suggests-people-with-hiv-might-need-a-third-shot-of-covid-19-vaccine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos