Healthcare workers and supporters protest vaccine obligations in Portland

Hundreds of mainners oppose the state’s new COVID-19 vaccine obligations to health care workers who protested Saturday outside Portland’s Maine Medical Center. Many of the protesters were healthcare professionals, seeking personal choices in medical decisions, and some disseminated false information about conspiracy theories, vaccines and COVID-19.

“We are not against anything,” organizer Emily Nixon told the crowd. “We support the right to vaccination. We support the right to choose.”

Home health nurse Nixon, wearing the MaineHealth ID badge, said he had started the group “Mainers for Freedom” before Governor Janet Mills announced Thursday. All healthcare professionals You need to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to state data, 80% of hospital staff and 73% of nursing home staff are fully vaccinated in Maine, and Mills says he hopes to achieve complete immunity by October.

“This requirement protects healthcare professionals, protects patients, including the most vulnerable, and protects their medical capabilities,” Mills said at a virtual press conference.

About 300 people in the Western Promenade with Nixon and her had different ideas. In her remarks on Saturday, Nixon warned that healthcare professionals like her might quit if they were forced to choose between their job and COVID-19 shots.

“We all had the opportunity to get the vaccine, and we all said’no’,” she cheered from the crowd.

Maine has joined California, New York, and Washington to demand vaccines from healthcare professionals as the delta variant of COVID-19 has swept the country and contributed to another surge in cases and hospitalizations. The details of each mandate are different, but in Maine, policies do not include religious or philosophical exemptions. That is, workers can only opt out for medical reasons.

Prior to Mills’ decision, Maine Health and Northern Light Health, two large hospital networks in Maine, had already announced plans to require staff to be COVID-19 immunized.

Healthcare workers in Main State must also be vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis B, and the flu, but Saturday demonstration participants are still fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. He said he made a clear distinction from unreceived vaccines.

“They use healthcare professionals as guinea pigs,” said Justin Wynot, Wyndham’s home remodeler with the American flag. He predicted that the next step would be to oblige the general public to vaccinate, adding that “they will force everyone to jab.”

Whynot’s wife, Jennifer, is a substance abuse counselor at Groups Recover Together, a multilateral network of opioid addiction drug therapy support treatment centers. She is also afraid that her employer may need a vaccine.

“Some workers will leave the facility,” she said of her workplace. “They will not be able to run.”

Justin Whynot said Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine against COVID-19 has received an emergency use authorization from the FDA but has not yet been fully approved. However, he misrepresented the vaccine as unsafe and instead promoted unproven treatments such as hydroxychloroquine, Antimalarial drug without the benefits of COVID-19 It was advertised by former President Donald Trump.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine is Safe and effective against COVID-19.. Clinical trials with tens of thousands of subjects, and millions of shots given to the general public, show that side effects such as swelling and malaise at the injection site pass through without persistent harm. increase.

Rare cases of anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) can occur within minutes of injection. As a result, medical facilities keep vaccine recipients under surveillance for that short period of time. The J & J vaccine is also associated with a rare but severe blood clot, most likely to occur in women under the age of 50 at a rate of 7 per million.

According to the CDC, there are few long-term side effects. Historically, the side effects of vaccines have tended to appear within 6 weeks of receiving the drug.

“The risk of serious health problems is much lower than the risk of being unvaccinated and infected with COVID-19,” said the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. Said Dr. Peter Marks. Say in the video on the agency website.. “COVID-19 can leave heart and lung damage and other conditions that require long-term treatment. Vaccines are a much safer path to immunity than the disease itself.”

However, some protesters did not appear to see the FDA and CDC as reliable sources.

F. Ron Jenkins, a lawyer practicing in Herndon, Virginia, and Washington, DC, reported that the CDC “terrorized us” the “fake” number of cases and deaths of COVID-19. I blamed him. Talking to the crowd, he said public health officials were part of a “well-executed authoritarian plan” to spread fear and make money by selling “their precious vaccines.” rice field.

His remarks elicited a roar of approval from the crowd. “The FDA is BS!” The woman shouted with a stronger explosive.

“In this state, we need to remember that those who are not awake are our brothers and sisters,” Jenkins said. “There is no amount of data you can show them that awakens them. All you have to do is show them that you are unaware of your own fears.”

The rally also featured numerous attacks on Mills. The handmade signboard was declared “MILLS SUCKS”.[EXPLETIVE] YOU JANET “,” MILLS knows where to shoot that JAB. “

Governor spokeswoman Lindsay Crete said on Saturday that the state had long demanded immunity from health care workers to diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella and hepatitis B.

“Vaccination is safe and effective and is the best tool we have to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people of Maine and curb this pandemic,” Crete said in a statement. “Healthcare workers play an important role in protecting the health of people in Main State, especially in the light of the more dangerous and contagious delta variants, not only their health but also the health of their patients. It is imperative to take all precautions in order to include our most vulnerable people. In addition, the Governor of the State states that everyone receiving medical care in Main State, as well as their families, We believe that caregivers have the right to expect high quality and safe care. They have been fully vaccinated to protect them from this deadly virus as much as possible. “

Organizer Nixon mentioned plans to protest elsewhere in Maine, including outside the Capitol. According to the Instagram page, the group will hold an August rally late Tuesday morning.

