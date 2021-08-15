As the NHS launches a new campaign, cancer patients urge others to seek help sooner





Play the video ITV News correspondent Graham Stothard reports on an NHS campaign to encourage people with potential cancer signs to visit the GP. Thousands of people cancer Symptoms can endanger their lives by not seeking treatment, new heads NHS Britain warned. It comes in fear that many are delaying help because they don’t want to overwhelm the service. Andy Thomson was one of those who postponed going to GP surgery during the first blockade and was convinced that his symptoms would disappear. He finally contacted his doctor in November and was diagnosed with stage 2 intestinal cancer the following month. However, Thomson’s surgeon had high hopes for his recovery because of his early diagnosis. And it proved to be correct when his patient revealed everything. A photo of the day Andy Thomson learned that he had no cancer. credit: ITV News Amanda Pritchard, the boss of NHS England, encourages anyone with potential signs of cancer, such as a persistent cough or long-term abdominal pain, to visit their doctor for examination. According to a survey, 3 out of 5 (60%) said they didn’t want to bother the NHS, and half (49%) said they were late to seek medical advice compared to before the pandemic. .. March 2020, Report that cancer patients are left in “limbo” As surgery and treatment were reduced to help hospitals cope with the surge coronavirus Patience. In June, more than 27,000 people started treatment for cancer. This is a 42% increase over the same period last year, indicating that treatments have returned to normal levels since March. However, there remain concerns that many have not yet made progress because they do not want to burden medical services, and others are simply unaware of the common symptoms of cancer. “We are open and ready to treat people with potential cancer symptoms,” said Pritchard. Replaced Simon Stevens as Chief Executive Officer of NHS England In early August. “We know that delaying treatment for cancer symptoms can endanger thousands of people.” “It is very important for people to be aware of the common symptoms that can indicate a diagnosis of cancer, and act by making an appointment with their GP that can ultimately save lives. It’s essential to wake up, “she added.Ms. Pritchard pleaed the charges to help doctors diagnose the disease sooner before the NHS England and Public Health England campaigns began on Monday. The Help us Help you campaign will send messages to flood television, posters and social media to raise awareness of abdominal cancer symptoms, urinary cancer and lung cancer. The campaign will show digital and TV ads credit: NHS / PA Almost two-thirds (63%) of people have abdominal discomfort as a sign of cancer, even though abdominal and urological cancers account for almost half (44%) of all cancer diagnoses. He said he didn’t recognize it for more than a week. NHS Angland said. Studies show that 2 in 5 people are unaware that a cough that lasts more than 3 weeks may be a sign of lung cancer. Listen to the Coronavirus Podcast for the latest analysis

