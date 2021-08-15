Ottawa COVID-19: Breaking News on August 15, 2021





Ottawa-Good morning. Here is the latest news about the impact on COVID-19 and Ottawa. Fast facts: The number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa continues to grow

Canada will buy 40 million Moderna COVID-19 doses over the next two years

Ottawa doctors demand a broader COVID-19 vaccine obligation before returning to school COVID-19 by Ottawa figures (Ottawa public health data): New COVID-19 Cases: 19 new cases on saturday

19 new cases on saturday Total of COVID-19 cases: 27,964

27,964 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (past 7 days) : 9.7

: 9.7 Ottawa Positive Rate: 1.0% (7-day average)

1.0% (7-day average) Number of reproductions: 1.10 (7-day average) test: Who should take the test? Ottawa Public Health states that you can take the COVID-19 test at an assessment center, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following are true: You are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

I was exposed to a confirmed virus case notified by contact notification via Ottawa Public Health or the COVID Alert app.

You live or work in an environment with an outbreak of COVID-19, identified and notified by Ottawa Public Health.

You are a resident, worker, or visitor to a nursing home, retirement home, homeless shelter, or other housing complex (eg, a group home, community-backed life, a disability-specific community or collective). Settings, short-term rehabilitation, homelessness and other shelters);

You are a person identified as an indigenous person, an Inuit, or a Metis.

You are a person traveling to work in a remote indigenous, Inuit, or Metis community.

Through rapid testing, we received preliminary positive results.

You are the escort of one of them traveling abroad for patient and / or treatment.

You are a farm worker.

You are an educator who does not have access to pharmacy tests.also

You belong to a targeted testing group, as outlined in the guidance from a medical officer. Care staff, caregivers, volunteers, and visitors who are fully immune to COVID-19 do not need to be negative on the COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a care facility. Where to be tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa: Ottawa has several sites for COVID-19 testing. To make a reservation, please visit: https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-s.aspx Brewer Ottawa Hospital / CHEO Assessment Center: Open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5:30 pm Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

COVID-19 Drive-Through Assessment Center (300 Coventry Road): Open 7 days a week from 10 am to 2 pm

Moody Care and Test Center: Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3:30 pm

Ray Friel Care and Test Center: Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3pm

North Glenville COVID-19 Assessment Center (Keptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Monday-Friday 9 am-5pm Sunday 9 am-1pm

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 4pm.

Sandy Hill Community Health Center: Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm.

Somerset West Community Health Center: Open Monday to Wednesday 9 AM to 4 PM, Thursday 1 PM to 4 PM, and Friday 9 AM to 2:30 PM. COVID-19 Screening Tool: COVID-19 screening tool for children and staff in summer camps. All campers and staff COVID-19 School and Childcare Screening Tools Daily.. Symptoms: Classic symptoms: Fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath Other symptoms: Sore throat, difficulty swallowing, loss of new taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, runny nose or stuffy nose of unknown cause Less common symptoms: Unexplained malaise, muscle aches, headaches, delirium, chills, red / inflamed eyes, croup The number of COVID-19 cases and active cases in Ottawa continues to grow. Ottawa Public Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, 27,964 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa, including 593 deaths. Currently, there are 129 COVID-19 activity cases in Ottawa, the most active since late June. Canada has signed an agreement to purchase more Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the next two years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada has the option to purchase another 40 million copies over the next two years and extend the transaction until 2024. Earlier this week, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the federal government, confirming that Canada would host Moderna’s first overseas operations. Ottawa doctors are holding a rally calling for a safe return to school in September. Dr. Nirika Plummers, who headed the Javaporosa Clinic in Ottawa from spring to summer, is urging the state to require vaccines for all qualified individuals. “We’ve been working hard to immunize all 12-year-olds, so everyone in grades 7 and 8 and beyond was able to return to school to immunize,” said Dr. Kaplan-Myrth. Told. Local GPs are currently hosting a “Safe September Rally” at the Human Rights Memorial on Elgin Street on Sunday, August 22nd. “It’s about people who dig into the heel and say,’Well, I don’t need it, so I’m not going to get it, but if I need it, I’ll get it.'” She said. “They may be happy with that little extra push.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/covid-19-in-ottawa-fast-facts-for-aug-15-2021-1.5547615 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos