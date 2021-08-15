What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, August 15th

Recent development:

A large number of people gathered in downtown Montreal on Saturday to protest the Quebec vaccination passport a few weeks before the system was introduced.

Details of the vaccination passport are still under consideration, but it is expected that only fully vaccinated people will have access to festivals, bars, restaurants and athletic facilities.

Ottawa Public Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 with no new deaths on Saturday. The number of known active cases has increased to 129.

Reported by Ontario 578 new cases of COVID-19..

How many cases do you have?

As of Saturday, 27,964 Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19. 129 known active cases, 27,242 cases are believed to have been resolved, and 593 people died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 50,700 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 49,400 have been resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 198 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215.

Akwesasne More than 700 residents tested positive and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zabi There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory Thirteen people died and one died. Pikuwa Kanagan There was nothing.

CBC Ottawa is profiling The person who died in COVID-19 ..If you want to share The story of your loved one, please contact ..

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario Step 3 of the resumption plan..

This plan has a limited capacity based on distance and allows you to dine indoors.Gym, cinema And museum It can reach 50% capacity internally.

The larger general gathering limit is 25 inside and 100 outside.Those limits are Even higher for organized events, It will lead to the resumption of summer festivals and professional sports.

Ontario New Semester Plan make it possible Extracurricular activities, And the mask remains mandatory, but the vaccine is not.

moving Go beyond step 3 to “end step” It depends on health trends such as the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated. The state has not yet achieved those goals.

West Quebec

West Quebec is currently below Green zone restrictions, The lowest on the state’s four-color scale.

State physical distance length Reduced to 1 meter..

10 people are allowed in private residences, 20 people are allowed outdoors, and 50 people are allowed to play sports.

Events that sit in designated spaces such as bleachers and stands can accommodate up to 250 people indoors and up to 500 people outdoors.

The stadium, venue and festival can accommodate 15,000 people outdoors and 7,500 people indoors.

State school planning Depends on vaccination and overall spread.

Introducing the vaccine passport For non-essential services, the Premier of Quebec said details will be announced shortly.

what can I do?

New coronavirus Spreads mainly through droplets It Can hang in the air..

People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination.. Coronavirus mutant strain of concern More contagious, Established..

this means It is important to take precautions now and in the future Like being at home when you’re sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean, even when wearing a mask, and stay away from people you don’t live with.

vaccination Suppress spreads For all types of coronavirus.

Pop-up # COVID19Vaccine The clinic will be held throughout RCD next week. #IGotTheShot #VaccinesWork ✌ The best preventive effect can be obtained by inoculating a dose of vaccine. To view upcoming pop-up clinic schedules, please visit: 👉 https://t.co/OhXjNCoGlm 👈 pic.twitter.com/GILp4bv2Lx & Mdash;@RCDHealthUnit

Mask, preferably Fits snugly Have 3 layers, that is Required in indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

There is federal guidance What vaccinated people can do In various situations.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents are now Skip 14-day quarantine..People must show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test Enter Canada by land without fines..

Fully vaccinated Americans can visit Canada No need to quarantine From Monday, tourists from all other countries will be allowed from September 7th.Border with the United States Non-essential travel remains banned At least until August 21st.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with their errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined, as well as anyone ordered by the public health department to do so.The length of self-isolation Quebec When Ontario..

vaccination

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.three In use, Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children ages 12-17.

Canadian Vaccine Task Force Says People You can wait up to 16 weeks between doses..Supply and More infectious delta variant..

That same task force says Mixing the first and second doses is safe and effective..

In the Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has approximately 2.3 million residents, a total of more than 3.1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, both first and second.

View | Health authorities in Canada and the United States are proposing a third dose to the most vulnerable people

Health authorities in Canada and the United States are proposing a third dose to the most vulnerable people As the fourth wave of COVID-19 approaches, US regulators are proposing a third vaccination for immunodeficiency, and Ontario is looking to plans for boosters. 2:03

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination for people over 12 years old..

People can Find local appointments open online Or call 1-833-943-3900.Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines Through our own reservation system, As some family doctors do.

Community health units are flexible In larger frameworks, including around bookings, Check out their website For more information. They provide a standby list and walk-in dose in a hurry.

Campaign is changing Away from the mask clinic Target those who are eligible to take a second shot early, or who have not yet taken the first shot.

West Quebec

Quebec Vaccination is given to people over 12 years old. Its goal is to provide Second dose after the first 4 weeks..

Qualified person You can book online or by phone Or visit one of the states Permanent and mobile walk-in clinic..

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Can lead to illnesses like colds Severe pulmonary infection with common symptoms such as fever, cough, vomiting, and loss of taste Or smell.. Recently, Runny nose and headache It’s becoming more common.

Children are prone to nausea and rashes on the stomach.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health Pandemic impact, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make a reservation.Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

In Ontario, we recommend that you take the test only if: Meet specific criteria, Symptoms, exposure, or have a specific job.

The local booking center telephone line 1-844-369-1234 is no longer available on weekends. Vaccine reservations can be booked online 7 days a week from the LGL Local Online Reservation Portal or by phone from 8:30 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday: https: //t.co/GqV6Mj2spH pic.twitter.com/71d56GA9PE & Mdash;@LGLHealthUnit

People who are asymptomatic but are part of the state’s targeted testing strategy Can be booked at some pharmacies.. Rapid inspection It is available in several places.

Travelers in need of testing There are several local options for paying one. These options now include the Ottawa Brewer Arena.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve When Check the waiting time online.A few Walk-in test It is available.

If you have any questions, such as if a walk-in test is available nearby, please call 1-877-644-4545.

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 test and vaccine clinic Information is provided online or at 613-575-2341.Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and should see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team (613-740-0999) for services, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information