



San Diego (KGTV)-Questions still remain on Friday night after the release of an unedited video stating that the Sheriff’s Office was a collateral overdose of fentanyl after being exposed to drugs on July 3. increase. “I’m confused by the fact that sheriffs haven’t withdrawn their previous statement that this is an overdose,” said Leo Beretsky, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Diego. The first hour’s video shows the adjutant Faiivae collapsing. The second video was from the perspective of Scott Crane, the corporate who was training him. The video shows a secondary fiber, wearing gloves, looking for a vehicle and touching a drug in a transparent bag. Throughout the search process, he continuously removes and replaces gloves. Shortly before he collapses, he removes his gloves and begins to transfer the drug to another bag. Then the video shows that he is collapsing. The Sheriff’s Office released an edited version of the video two weeks ago, warning the general public about the dangers of overdose of fentanyl and the dangers it poses to law enforcement agencies. After watching the edited video, medical professionals shared the suspicion that it was an overdose. Correspondingly, on Thursday night, the sheriff’s department released a two-hour unedited body camera video. But Friday night, medical experts say the magnified video leaves the same question as to whether sub-fibers were actually overdose. “There is no biological mechanism by which the powder travels across the skin into the bloodstream, so it is virtually impossible for anyone to experience any symptoms, let alone overdose,” says Beretsky. On Thursday night, the Sheriff’s Office also revealed that the hospital’s vice fiber was not tested for toxicology. Beretsky says it’s normal. “I think it’s unusual to have a hospital do a toxicology test for someone who comes to the hospital because of an emergency like this. This is a standard procedure,” says Beretsky. Looking back at the body cam footage, I hear the corporate crane asking, “Do you think it was dope? Do you think it was heat exhaustion?” I heard the sub-fiberer saying, “I’m crazy.” Experts state that the symptoms of overdose are shallow breathing, blue lips, and a rumbling sound. Beletsky also states that the response to Narcan usually works in minutes if the adjutant Faiivae overdose. Jeez. “ Beretsky said the decision to rush to call the video an overdose of fentanyl is more harmful than good because it has not been tested. Beretsky says he gives false information about what overdose looks like, scares people and doesn’t help those in need. “The situation was arguably not an overdose, so the situation of needing to revise the record remains the same,” Beretsky said. ABC10 News contacted the Sheriff’s Office to see if there were any new answers. As of Friday night, I haven’t received a reply yet. Beletsky believes that the attention of the case may lead to future toxicology reports on such cases. Video captured by Deputy David Fibere’s body camera, provided by the Sheriff’s Department:



Deputy Faiivae Body Camera Video-San Diego County Sheriff’s Office from San Diego County Sheriff on Vimeo.. Video captured by Deputy Scott Crane’s body camera, provided by the Sheriff’s Department:



Deputy Crane Body Camera Video-San Diego County Sheriff’s Office from San Diego County Sheriff on Vimeo.. Related coverage:

