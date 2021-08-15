LA County offers a third booster dose of COVID vaccine to people with a weakened immune system • Long Beach Post News

Booster shots are for organ transplant recipients, people receiving cancer treatment, HIV patients, and people taking selected “immunosuppressive drugs.”

The Los Angeles County Public Health Service has urged people to consult their doctors to confirm the eligibility of the third shot, which should be given at least 28 days after the second dose.

A third dose is provided at a vaccination site in the county that offers Pfizer and Modana vaccinations. Those looking for a shot can easily “self-certify” that they have a qualified medical condition.

“Studies show that people with immunodeficiency are more susceptible to post-vaccination infections and are more likely to be severely ill with COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s public health department. “Additional vaccinations for some people with weakened immunity may help prevent serious illness and death.

“If you’re eligible, it’s a good idea to talk to your healthcare provider about your third dose,” she said. “Also, those who are in close contact with people with immunodeficiency are advised to be vaccinated as soon as possible to protect their high-risk family and friends.”

Booster Shot received final approval this week from the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On the other hand, in the county, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased after a slight decrease for two consecutive days. As of Saturday, there were 1,650 patients with COVID-19 in the county, up from 1,627 the day before. According to state statistics, 400 of these patients are in the intensive care unit, more than the 381 reported on Friday.

County figures show that the vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID are not vaccinated. During July, vaccinated residents accounted for only 13% of those hospitalized with the virus.

Los Angeles County reported another 19 COVID-19 deaths and 3,810 infections on Friday. The new deaths have increased the total number of viral deaths in the county to 24,872 and the cumulative number of cases from the entire pandemic to 1,342,839.

The county continues to report good news about the percentage of people who test positive for the virus. As of Friday, the average daily rolling rate was 4.1%, down from more than 6% just two weeks ago.

Given the new testing requirements imposed by many businesses and schools, Feller said the county should expect an increase in the number of new infections every day. But she said the test positive rate hopefully remains low.

Feller continued to emphasize the effectiveness of the vaccine, noting that while some fully vaccinated people could still be infected with COVID, they were far less likely to get a serious illness.

As of August 10, 21,532 of the 5.1 million vaccinated people in the county tested positive for COVID-19 at a rate of 0.42%. A total of 549 fully vaccinated people were hospitalized at a rate of 0.01% and 55 died at a rate of 0.0011%.

As of August 8, 72% of eligible residents of counties over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 63% have been fully vaccinated. The county’s total population is approximately 10.3 million, with 62% receiving at least one vaccination and 54% being fully vaccinated, including more than 1 million who are under the age of 12 and are not eligible to fire. It has been.

According to statistics, unvaccinated people are 3.6 times more likely to be infected with COVID than vaccinated people, Feller said.