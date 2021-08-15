Health
When Melbourne reaches the “turning point” of COVID, further extension of the blockade is imminent
“If we were to reopen the economy as a whole, or reopen and move people freely now, we would end up where Sydney is now. It’s not the teens or twenties, but the thousands.”
“These weren’t good signs,” he said, not knowing what the announcement on Thursday’s blockade would entail.
Andrews quoted a “pub crawl” in Richmond on Friday, saying he did not fully comply with the blockade rules.
COVID response commander Yeron Weimar called on families to allow children to meet on play days and said a sufficient number of people had not been tested.
“We’re seeing kids gathering, we’re seeing school work clubs, we’re seeing oversleeping,” Weimar said.
“If your kids are in contact with each other or with other kids these days, you need to go and take the test today. Positive cases from this outbreak from this kind of contact. Will come out.
“If you’re supposed to work from home and choose to work in the office, take the test. Again, work from home to pick up the coronavirus and spread it to the community. I’ve seen people who don’t follow their instructions. ”
At this stage of the outbreak last month, seeded by Sydney-based moving companies and spread to many packed venues such as the MCG and Young and Jackson Hotels, the number of COVID-19 cases began to decline.
Catherine Bennett, director of epidemiology at Deakin University, agreed with Mr. Weimar’s assessment that Victoria is on the verge of disruption, with the current situation in Melbourne and the situation in New South Wales a few weeks ago. Pointed out similarities.
“Every day, there are incidents telling us that we have a wider expanse than we expected,” said Professor Bennett.
“I don’t know how far the virus has invaded the community. It happened in Sydney without warning. They only discovered a chain of transmission to western Sydney after being there for a few weeks, and that’s it. I found out how widespread it was. “
Weimar said Victoria is now at a “turning point” as the latest clusters continue to grow. The cluster started with a Newport teacher at Al-Taqwa College.
“Currently, three or four important clusters are being generated and we need to focus on them. This is an area of concern at this point and that’s why it’s a real turning point,” Weimar said. Stated.
“We can deal with these new clusters. We can deal with them. [the mystery cases] St. Kirda East can deal with Middle Park, Glenroy, but if there are more cases behind them, then the problem begins. “
Of the new cases on Sunday, 10 were related to Al Takuwa, 7 were related to Glenroy West Elementary School, and 3 were related to Caroline Springs Square Shopping Center.
Health officials are particularly worried about the outbreak in Melbourne’s orthodox Jewish community after two people in St Kilda East tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.
Contact tracers are investigating whether the duo attended illegal rallies during the blockade.
Border closures are likely to continue until 2022. Western Australian Premier Mark Magawan said Sunday that the state’s tough border with New South Wales could last for the rest of the year. It was under control regardless of vaccination coverage.
Based on advice from the Dougherty Institute, the National Cabinet has agreed that Australia could be released when adult vaccination rates reach 70%. However, Andrews said on Sunday that residents of New South Wales would not be admitted to Victoria if the number of cases remained in the hundreds each day.
“They won’t be here,” the Prime Minister said. [Doherty] modeling [about reopening the economy after hitting a vaccination target of 80 per cent] We do not assume that there are thousands or hundreds of cases every day. This modeling assumes a very small number of cases.
“That is, if you want to be open, if you want to set a new set of rules for the New Year, if you want to maintain a medical system for everyone who needs it … and then you’ve reached 70 or 80 per person. When you don’t get angry, you have to make an incident here. “
He upheld the Prime Minister’s decision to send most of the new Pfizer shots to New South Wales.
“They have to be given more vaccines in New South Wales because nothing else is working,” Andrews said.
Morrison said additional doses were sufficient to vaccinate everyone between the ages of 20 and 39 in Sydney’s 12 most risky municipalities.
Andrews called on those who said he was “laughing” in Victoria’s plight during the second wave.
“Last year, we received a lot of comments from many people and received a lot of political attacks. Many people in different parts of the country lectured Victorian people, laughed at Victorian people, and probably They enjoyed a little more difficulty than they thought, Andrews said.
“Let’s not return it.”
The remaining Pfizer dose will arrive in Australia this week.
The Australian Embassy in Poland said in a statement that the recent outbreak of the Delta strain added Australia to the list of “low- and middle-income countries” with which Poland shared vaccines. According to the embassy, the dose was sold on a non-commercial basis.
“The decision to add Australia to the list was made in the context of the current outbreak of delta variants in Australia, following consultations between officials from both countries, including the Prime Minister and Foreign Ministers,” the statement said.
According to Morrison, the decision to direct the NSW vaccine to adults under the age of 40 is mobile and tends to be active in the community, so the chief medical officer on how to best address the outbreak of NSW. Based on advice from Paul Kelly.
“His advice is based on Doherty modeling and other studies conducted by them on how viral infectivity works in these most affected areas and should be addressed with these additional doses. You can, “Morison said.
Dougherty Institute modeling shows that immunizing young people who are more likely to get the virus is a better strategy adopted by the country than older Australians who come into contact with fewer people. ..
