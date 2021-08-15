According to science, the amazing effects of eating plant-based foods

If you find yourself putting more plant-based or whole foods (plant-derived foods) in your shopping cart, you’re not alone. According to current data, the vegetable food industry is currently in the $ 7 billion market. Plant-based food association..

In fact, more than 71 million US households, or 57% of all US households, purchased plant-based groceries in 2020. This is a 4% increase from the previous year.

Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes (beans and legumes), nuts, seed, Spices and oils are associated with many health benefits. And now, the American Heart Association (AHA) recently published two research studies that provide additional evidence for enjoying leaner dishes.

There are four reasons to consider adding vegetarian / vegan / flexitarian / Mediterranean / plant-based dishes to your diet plan. Check out the list below for tips on a healthier diet. The best and worst foods to eat on a plant-based diet.

Following today’s plant-based lifestyle may keep your mind healthy in the future.One of the studies published in Journal of the American Heart Association The dietary habits of 4,946 adults between the ages of 18 and 30 were monitored for 32 years. Participants were asked to provide their detailed dietary history while the authors were assessing their food choices on a scale. Beneficial foods (fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, whole grains) have the highest scores, and harmful foods (high-fat lean meats, fried foods, salty snacks, pastries, soft drinks) have the lowest scores. rice field.

Volunteers who earned the top 20% on a long-term diet after considering other risk factors (genetics, smoking, exercise habits, etc.) are 52% less likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease after 30 years. rice field. .. In addition, adults who changed their dietary choices during the 7 to 20 years of the study may be diagnosed with subsequent cardiovascular disease compared to participants who chose more harmful foods. It is 61% lower.

“I’m not surprised that eating more plant-based foods helps with cardiovascular health,” he says. Elymphlin Ski Wade, RD, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and Author 2-day diabetic diet.. She explains that a positive plant-eating pattern not only means that the diet is low in saturated fats that induce inflammation, but it also means increased intake of antioxidants and fiber.

“Eating a diet rich in antioxidants can help cool the inflammation that causes chronic illness,” she continues. “In addition, a diet high in fiber has been shown to have a positive impact on both blood lipids and gut health, which may reduce the risk of future cardiovascular disease. I have.”

The second AHA study consisted of 123,330 postmenopausal women aged 50-79 years who did not have heart disease. Women completed a food questionnaire for 15 years, and the author scored based on how closely they followed the portfolio diet. Vegetable foods that lower cholesterol (Including vegetable proteins such as soybeans, beans and tofu, and water-soluble dietary fiber foods such as oats, barley, okra, eggplant, apples and berries).

Survey results published in Journal of the American Heart AssociationWomen who frequently stick to a portfolio diet are 17% less likely to develop heart failure, 14% less likely to develop coronary heart disease, and are more likely to develop any type of cardiovascular disease. Showed to be 11% lower.

“Also, our study showed a dose response, which means adding one component of the portfolio diet at a time, starting with a small amount, and adding more components, the more heart health benefits. You can get it, “says Andrea J. Glenn of MSc. , RD, University of Toronto Principal Research Author and PhD Student In a press release..

Last month, the American Academy of Neurology announced that strawberries, blackberries, and Orange— May have the ability to reduce the risk of cognitive decline by 20%.

Cognitive impairment is found in 24% of people who consume a lot of red, purple, and blue foods, such as cherries and blueberries, thanks to certain types of flavonoids (a class of plant compounds that provide strong antioxidants). ), 38% decrease. Among volunteers who ate orange and yellow fruits and vegetables,% (equivalent to 3-4 years younger than your true age).

“People who did their best in our research ate at least half of the foods such as orange juice, orange, pepper, celery, grapefruit, grapefruit juice, apples and pears a day on average,” said study author Walter Willett. Stated. , MD, DrPH, Harvard Professor of Epidemiology and Nutrition, In a press release.. “And whether people were consuming flavonoids in their diet 20 years ago or recently started taking flavonoids, we’ve seen these protection relationships, so it’s never too late to get started.”

British researchers analyzed data from 11 clinical trials (each study lasted an average of 23 weeks) examining the results of a plant-based diet compared to other diets.According to their findings, it was published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & CarePlant-based (or even vegan) plans have provided both physical and psychological benefits to people with type 2 diabetes.

For example, among participants who ate little or no animal products, their symptoms of depression “significantly improved” while their fasting blood glucose levels “decreased more rapidly.”

“These findings make a lot of sense,” says Paulinski-Wade. “If your blood sugar is elevated, a plant-based diet can have a positive effect on you. healthReason: Many vegetable foods (onions, garlic, leeks, asparagus, bananas, etc.) have prebiotic fiber, a type of dietary fiber that nourishes the “friendly” bacteria found in the digestive system. It’s packed.

“The metabolism of these compounds releases beneficial short-chain fatty acids, reduces inflammation, improves insulin sensitivity, and ultimately improves blood sugar levels,” she explains.

As a result, emotions can also be suppressed by avoiding fluctuations in hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia. “Because blood sugar regulation and gut health can have a direct impact on mood, a glycemic-balanced diet can also improve mood,” adds Paulinski-Wade.

