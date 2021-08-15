Covid Jab Offers to All 16 and 17 Years Old in the UK | Vaccines and Immunization

All 16 and 17 years old England The Ministry of Health will be offered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by Monday, August 23, announced on Sunday.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said it would take two weeks for teens to boost their immunity on this date before school reopens in September.

Invitations have also been sent in Wales, but Northern Ireland teens have access to a walk-in center. In Scotland, teens can register their interests online.

Approximately 100,000 texts have been sent to qualified teens inviting them to book a jab. They can be vaccinated at one of the more than 800 GP-led local vaccination sites, and NHS England has set up a new online walk insight finder to help them find the closest available center. raised. More sites will be online in the coming days and weeks.

Children aged 12 to 15 years living with adults who are clinically vulnerable to Covid-19 or at high risk of serious viral illness will also be contacted by the NHS for the first time by August 23. I am being asked to vaccinate. New school year.

Javid thanked the “tens of thousands” of young people who had already been vaccinated. “Thank you for helping us build more defenses against Covid-19 across the country,” he said, urging unvaccinated people to move forward.

“Don’t delay. Get the jab as soon as possible, and you’ll be free to stay safe with the virus and give yourself, your family, and the community the protection you need,” he said. Told.

The government said it is working closely with the NHS to “make vaccines as easy to obtain as possible” through “grab jab” pop-up vaccine sites across the country, such as London-based nightclub Heaven. .. The same is true for soccer stadiums and festivals.

Media campaigns that encourage young people to vaccinate include actors such as Jim Broadbent and Thandiwe Newton, and short films such as soccer players Harry Redknapp and Chris Kamala.

The government is also partnering with companies such as dating apps, social media platforms, Uber, Bolt, and Deliveroo to drive recruitment.

Vaccine Minister Nadim Zahawi said, “Young people are very enthusiastic about getting vaccines, which we missed, such as going to pubs and meeting family and friends. I was able to enjoy it safely. “