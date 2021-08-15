According to the family, a 7-year-old boy died in California from a brain-eating amoeba.





Red Bluff, California — Children infected Amoeba eating a very rare brain He died in a hospital while swimming in a lake in Northern California, his family confirmed on Friday. David Pluit, 7, from Tehama County Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, August 7, said aunt Crystal Haley. The boy was taken to the emergency room on July 30, and then to the UC Davis Medical Center, where he was engaged in life support with severe cerebral edema, Haley said on a fundraising site created for his family. He said he had raised funds for his care and funeral. The Tehama County Health Services Agency said in a news release on August 4 that the infection was extremely rare and that only 10 cases have been reported in California since 1971. He said the boy was likely infected in a lake in Tehama County, but did not identify the boy or mention where he was infected. Tehama County public health officials did not return a phone message from the Associated Press for comment. His parents declined an interview request from the Associated Press. But Haley said, “They want people to know about this amoeba and the signs of illness.” According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a parasite called Naegleria fowleri usually infects humans when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. Infection usually occurs when people swim or dive in warm freshwater areas such as lakes and rivers. In rare cases, people can become infected if warm water from a pool that is not properly treated with chlorine enters the nose, the CDC said on its infection page. “When an amoeba enters the nose, it travels to the brain, where it causes PAM, which is usually fatal,” he said. In the first stages of infection, patients report severe headaches, fever, nausea and vomiting. According to the CDC, when the infection worsens, it can develop stiff shoulders and experience seizures and hallucinations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/7-year-old-boy-dies-brain-eating-amoeba-california-family-n1276869 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos