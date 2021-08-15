J & J vaccinated people want Pfizer, Modana booster. Is it safe?

Kevin Rosengran stared at a piece of paper with incredible thought. There are no antibodies.

A 46-year-old resident of Richmond, Virginia,One dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March. He was confident in the effectiveness of the vaccine and finally felt free to leave home, travel and meet his friends.

But recently, news of a highly contagious delta variant causing a surge in COVID-19 cases worried him. He didn’t want to bring the virus back to his unvaccinated 11-year-old son.

Rosengran confided to a local pharmacist, who provided an antibody test to dispel his concerns. Unfortunately, the results have only been added to them.

“I used to wear this armor, but now I’m completely naked in the world of COVID,” he said.

Food and Drug Administration Antibody testing is not recommended because it is not yet clear what level of antibody is well protected and different tests will give different results.

Rosengran knows that the test may have been inaccurate and is still confident in all COVID-19 vaccines approved by the authorities. But he can’t help wondering if his body is one of the few unlucky people who didn’t respond properly to the J & J vaccine.

“No matter how much data I read, I always have this little thing in my head, like” I have one shot, others have two shots, “he said. “I don’t want to worry anymore. I’m tired of worrying.”

Rosengran is part of a growing group of healthy J & J vaccine recipients considering whether they need to obtain “booster” doses from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s mRNA vaccines against delta variants. I hope to improve my chances.