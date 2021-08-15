Health
Delta Causes COVID-19 Cases to “Spread Like a Wildfire” in Washington
Olympia, wash. — COVID-19 case study “It’s spreading like a wildfire” among adults and children in Washington, state health officials said on Friday they were very worried.
The rapid acceleration of the case indicates the potential for a delta variant to unravel the progress of the state’s fierce battle for recovery, a health ministry official said in a news release.
According to public health officials, unvaccinated people have been hit hardest and are again urging everyone who is not fully vaccinated to do so immediately.
“Progress in vaccination continues, but not fast enough,” said Umair A. Shah, Secretary of Health and Welfare. “If you have not been vaccinated and you still have questions, we recommend that you consult your trusted healthcare provider.”
Related: Cluster of COVID-19 outbreaks related to basin music festivals
Prevalence is approaching the levels seen in the winter surge of 2020. This means that many people are now infected and may be spreading the virus.
Within the last 30 days, the majority of Washington counties have seen a significant increase in incidents, officials said.
Officials said more than 600% of cases have increased the most in the last 30 days in the Pendoleil, Douglas, Lincoln, Pacific, Chelan and Island counties.
In King County, where Seattle is located, the number of cases has increased by 300-599%, along with Clallam, Stevens, Asotin, Whitman, Franklin, Spokane, Clark, Lewis, and Pierce, officials said.
Case numbers have increased by 100-299% in the Adams, Thurston, Snohomish, Benton, Skamania, Whatcom, Skagit, Kitsap, Yakima, Cowlitz, Mason, and Grant counties.
According to authorities, in the remaining less than 12 counties, the increase in case numbers is less than 100%.
Related: 1,32 positive tests due to COVID-19 outbreak in veterans' homes
The state has also seen daily cases in the 3,000 range for the first time since the winter surge, and the Ministry of Health reports 24 new deaths today, a significant increase from weeks ago. ..
On Thursday, local health authorities throughout the state urged everyone to wear masks in public indoor spaces such as grocery stores, regardless of vaccination status.
State health officials said Friday that all important actions to prevent the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks, keeping distance, frequent hand washing, and the use of hand sanitizers, should be reinstated.
Officials also said that people should keep their meetings small and outdoors and avoid large outdoor gatherings such as concerts, trade fairs and festivals.
Related: Washington announces COVID vaccine obligations for state workers and healthcare providers
