Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 continue to grow, but are still rare – this is what women in Spokane have experienced.

One afternoon in mid-July, COVID-19 didn’t even go beyond her heart when Tyra Bold began to tickle the back of her throat.

As a volunteer at a hospice care facility, she was vaccinated at the beginning of the year and had been vaccinated twice with the Moderna vaccine by the end of February.

In July, when the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was safe for fully vaccinated people to take off their masks, whether around, indoors or outdoors, the country was in the midst of a two-month stretch. It was inside.

Bars and restaurants have reopened, and some fully vaccinated employees were able to remove their masks as needed. There was something bold in it. She worked at a venue hosting weddings and other events, where she worked as a bartender for about two weeks.

Tickling started on July 21st and became seriously ill by the afternoon of the next day. Her sore throat preceded general pain, severe headaches, and fever and chills. She thought it was a kind of bug until she posted it on Facebook.

Some friends suggest that she be tested for COVID-19.

Bold was examined at the Emergency Treatment Clinic on July 24th. The doctor thought she probably had a cold. They tested her just in case and sent her home with a cough syrup.

So she was stunned when the result returned to positive. Even caregivers in emergency medical clinics were convinced that very few people tested positive when vaccinated.

This is because groundbreaking cases are extremely rare. To date, of the 4.08 million fully vaccinated residents, only 5,879 breakthrough cases have been identified in Washington, or 0.001% of them.

Only three days after her positive results, the CDC began recommending that all people wear masks indoors again, regardless of vaccination status, especially in high-incidence counties.

However, the rapid spread of delta variants throughout the state has created more groundbreaking cases than when previous variants of the virus were prevalent.

Delta variants accounted for 89% of the state’s sequenced samples at the end of July, indicating that this is the driving force behind the current surge in cases.

The vast majority of people with breakthrough cases in Washington are not hospitalized. Only 7% of breakthrough cases to date required hospitalization.

However, for people like Bold who were vaccinated and felt safe, it was not so mild if it tested positive for what was considered a “mild” case.

She wore a mask at a grocery store and did not attend large rallies until she tested positive. She didn’t wear a mask at work, but she thinks she may have been infected with the virus, although she’s not sure.

“They told us if we got immunity, we didn’t have to wear a mask, and they followed all safety protocols,” Bold said.

When symptoms are prolonged

Bold should have been technically back to work by August 1, as the current guidelines state that she is no longer contagious.

But by that time she wasn’t feeling well yet. Her energy level wasn’t rebounding, and she didn’t feel she could stand on her legs for a long shift. The day after her positive test, Bold lost his sense of taste and smell.

“I rubbed the raw garlic with my fingers, but it didn’t smell or taste like garlic,” Bold said. “I couldn’t taste the hot sauce. I could just feel it.”

Three weeks after the onset of her first symptoms, Bold still doesn’t feel 100%. A 53-year-old woman has nothing to do with her underlying health or feel that she is at higher risk.

She checked in with a friend she saw by the day she got sick, but no one around her got sick.

Bold had to cancel a volunteer trip to Jamaica, and she may soon have to cancel more travel plans. She is worried that she may have a long COVID.

The long-term effects on patients who continue to experience the symptoms of COVID-19 are still being studied, One researcher at the University of Washington Patients were followed for 9 months after a positive test and found that one-third of the patients had persistent symptoms.

While we are still investigating whether breakthrough infections can lead to long-term COVIDs and how they occur, one Israeli study found breakthroughs primarily associated with alpha mutants that resulted in mild infections. I investigated the infection. According to a study that tracked health care workers there.. Several health care workers surveyed continued to have symptoms even after they were considered non-contagious.

Bold’s groundbreaking case is similar to the majority of cases identified in Washington. So far, 88% of those with breakthrough cases have been symptomatological. After being fully vaccinated, people of all ages test positive for the virus, and health officials have emphasized that this is not unusual.

The CDC currently recommends that anyone experiencing symptoms be tested, regardless of vaccination status.

Vaccine “not the only strategy”

The COVID-19 vaccine is not 100% effective, but close.

Recent CDC analysis Among adults over the age of 75, the vaccine is very effective in reducing viral hospitalization.

In adults over the age of 75, the Pfizer vaccine is 91% effective in preventing hospitalization. The Moderna vaccine is 96% effective. Johnson & Johnson Vaccine is 85% effective.

When the vaccines were approved for emergency use at the end of 2020, clinical trials showed that they were effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.

A message was released informing that the pandemic was almost over after a major vaccination effort followed by a mandatory CDC loosening mask in May and the resumption of Washington in June.

However, vaccines alone could not move forward without masking, distance, testing, and tracking.

“That’s not the only strategy,” said Dr. Josh Liao, a professor of public health at the University of Washington.

Initially, the promotion of vaccines was aimed at herd immunity, trying to defeat the virus before it mutated and infect more people.

“I think the push was in good faith, but I think the slow reach and the inability to cross the current location led to the need for variation and retreat,” said Liao. increase.

The setback includes other strategies previously used in the pandemic. For example, mask recommendations are currently being implemented almost everywhere in the country.

“I had to do the mask now, but once I took the shot, I didn’t have to mask it, distance it, or do anything else,” Liao said.

When the CDC changed the mask recommendations at the end of July, it changed after implementation. Outbreak survey in Provincetown, MassachusettsEarlier this summer, people gathered at multiple events at bars, restaurants and guesthouses, both indoors and outdoors.

There were 469 confirmed cases in Massachusetts residents after the event, but 74% of those who tested positive were completely vaccinated.

Delta variants were detected in most of these cases, and the CDC modified the mask guidelines to reflect the fact that fully vaccinated people can infect the virus in rare situations.

This was Bold’s greatest concern when she learned that she was positive on the test.

“Honestly, my greatest horror is hoping I didn’t inadvertently give it to someone else,” Bold said.

To date, she has been unaware that the people around her have been ill for the first few days after the high likelihood of exposure, but some fully vaccinated people are not tested. It is difficult to track these cases because some people.

The CDC is currently tracking only groundbreaking cases that result in hospitalization or death, and the State Health Department Breakthrough case tracking In a more detailed way, asymptomatic breakthrough cases may not yet be detected.

Delta variants are twice as contagious as older strains of the virus, and some studies have shown that humans have higher viral load and are more likely to pass from one person to the next.

Bold never knows if she has a delta variant. According to the Washington Department of Health, federal regulations do not report samples sequenced in Washington to patients.

Breakthrough risk

The current rate of propagation of the virus in Washington was 2.14 as of late July, meaning that on average, each infected person was giving the virus to two or more others.

So what is the risk that a vaccinated person will test positive?

Ryo said it was too early to answer the question with a particular number, but he confidently said it wasn’t zero.

The risk of becoming severely infected with COVID-19 is based on a myriad of factors, including but not limited to age, medical history, and other health conditions. Degree of exposure based on setting and duration; viral load of infected person.

Risks continue to be high in high-risk environments such as restaurants and bars, and in large gatherings, especially when indoors. Immunization status, mask use, distance, and going out can all affect the risk of setting.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health sent a recommendation to residents to keep their meetings as small and outdoors as possible and avoid large outdoor gatherings such as concerts, trade fairs and festivals.

“I think Delta has a slightly higher breakthrough rate due to the high viral load,” said Dr. John Lynch, director of infection control at the Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle, earlier this month. ..

However, according to experts, the risk of breakthroughs should not be considered a reason for not being vaccinated.

Despite the high rate of breakthroughs, the majority of hospitalizations, cases and deaths in Washington this year were unvaccinated residents.

In Washington, you are 50 times more likely to be hospitalized for the virus if you are not vaccinated, according to data compiled by the New York Times last week.

The delta variant has wiped out a group of unvaccinated people and made them ill.

Hospitals throughout the state and region are once again full of COVID patients, and hospitalizations are approaching the levels seen in December last year when coronavirus hospitalizations peaked in Washington.

Bold is dissatisfied with her ongoing symptoms, but is grateful that she didn’t get sick enough to go to the hospital.Some patients hospitalized with unvaccinated virus I wish they were..

Unvaccinated people are at much higher risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, but fully vaccinated people are always at higher risk.

People with immunodeficiency, those diagnosed with certain cancers, those taking drugs that weaken the immune system, or those who donate organs are at risk of developing more serious illness in breakthrough cases. there is. Recent studies show..

In fact, the Immunization Implementation Advisory Board approved additional doses for these patients on Friday, hoping that the third dose would enhance the immune response to the virus.

In Washington, only 66 people have died from the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.

The majority of those who died in the groundbreaking incident had a fundamental health condition.

Almost half of the breakthrough cases are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Vaccines are still making progress, especially to relieve immense pressure on the current health system, experts say, but it’s not late anymore.

As Ed Young reported in the Atlantic Ocean last week, “… the dream of” zero COVID “to completely eliminate the virus is an illusion. Instead, the pandemic ends when almost everyone is immune. If possible, either because they were vaccinated or because they survived the infection. “

As Bold discovered, her vaccine may have saved her from a worse infection.

But when she gets back to work, she will wear a mask. She also recommends that anyone with symptoms be tested.

“Just because you’re immunized doesn’t mean you’re Scott-free,” Bold said. Play your role with anyone. ”