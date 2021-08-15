Former FDA Commissioner predicts that Covid-19 pandemic will become endemic after the epidemic of delta variants





Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC that he believes the Covid-19 pandemic will soon be prevalent.

Endemic diseases always occur in certain areas, but are much more manageable than common colds.

“This will be endemic, with some persistent infections during the winter,” he said.

For other stories, www.BusinessInsider.co.za.. Scott Gottlieb, a former member of the Food and Drug Administration, said on Friday that he believed that the coronavirus pandemic would turn into endemic disease. Pandemics are classified by the World Health Organization As an outbreak of a rapidly spreading disease that covers a wide area of ​​the world. Endemic disease is an outbreak in a particular area and is always present, but like common colds and colds, it is much easier to predict and control. malaria.. “At least here in the United States and perhaps other western markets, this is moving from a pandemic to a more endemic virus,” Gottlieb said. CNBC “Squawk Box” Still, Gottlieb warned that it would continue to be difficult to contain the coronavirus in other parts of the world. “In many parts of the world where vaccination rates are not high, pandemics will still occur,” he said. Researchers at Duke University recently told the British scientific journal Nature that they are predicting that poorer countries will have to do so. Wait 2 years That their population has enough vaccine to reach sufficient immunity. Our World in Data, an online scientific publication, 1.2% of people People living in low-income countries receive at least one dose of coronavirus. “This is not an alternative, but after overcoming this delta wave, I think it will be endemic with some sort of persistent infection during the winter,” Gottlieb said. I added. “But not at the level we are experiencing right now.” “We are migrating from a pandemic to a more endemic virus, at least here in the United States,” he said. @ScottGottliebMD.. “This is not an alternative, but after overcoming this delta wave, I think it will become more endemic.” pic.twitter.com/lDVl2NofNm — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) August 13, 2021 Authorities are calling on all Americans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, especially as delta variants continue to proliferate in different parts of the country.According to the report, about 52% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. data Edited by Johns Hopkins University. Gottlieb recently issued a warning to the United States NortheastThe region states that it is particularly prone to spikes in Covid-19-positive cases. In an interview aired last week CBS’s “Face the Nation” Gottlieb said the pandemic was “definitely worsening” in the United States and that there were additional concerns due to the next school year. “I think the northern states are more impervious to the extents seen in the south, but they are not completely impervious,” Gottlieb said. “They have high vaccination rates. Previous infections were high, but there are still vulnerable people in these states, and the challenge now is that the infection begins to clash with the opening of schools.” Gottlieb was the FDA Commissioner from 2017 to 2019 under the Trump administration. He is currently a board member of the vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, among other companies. Make the most of our site We will notify you by email on weekdays. Move to Business Insider front page For more stories.

