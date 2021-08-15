A case of Ebola reported in Côte d’Ivoire after the outbreak of Guinea





Côte d’Ivoire, Abidjan-Patients tested positive for Ebola in the city of Abidjan, a city of more than 4 million people, and recorded the first case of the disease in Côte d’Ivoire for more than a quarter of a century, the World Health Organization said. Health officials said it was not immediately clear whether the incident was related to an outbreak in neighboring Guinea declared in mid-June earlier this year. An 18-year-old Guinean woman currently being treated in Abidjan arrived by bus on Thursday and was afraid that others might have been infected while traveling. Health Minister Côte d’Ivoire Pierre N’Gou Demba said the next day the woman tested positive. health service. “ It was not immediately clear if anyone else had Ebola in Guinea. Ebola is transmitted by contact with the infected person’s body fluids and contaminants. However, the initial symptoms of fever and muscle aches are similar to other common illnesses such as malaria. “Further research and genomic sequencing will identify the strain and determine if there is a link between the two developments,” WHO said on Saturday. The area where young women began their journey in north-central Guinea is more than 760 km (472 miles) away from Gouécké, where Ebola broke out earlier this year. The new incident is also the first outbreak in a city as large as Abidjan since the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic. “We are very concerned that this outbreak was declared in Abidjan, a metropolis of more than 4 million people,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s Director of Africa. “But much of the world’s expertise in tackling Ebola is here on the continent, and Côte d’Ivoire can take advantage of this experience.” The 2014-2016 epidemic, which began in the countryside of Guinea, eventually spread to the capitals of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. More than 11,325 people have died in the largest Ebola outbreak in history. Since then, two vaccination New treatments have been developed to treat hemorrhagic fever, which once killed more than half of the victims. These tools helped end this year’s outbreaks in Congo and Guinea. However, researchers say there is evidence that the Ebola virus can lie in the body long after the symptoms are over. Researchers say the 2021 outbreak, which killed 12 people, could have been caused by survivors of the 2014-2016 epidemic. Scientists have previously recorded Ebola survivors who inadvertently infected others long after recovery, but such rare cases did not promote the outbreak. In 2018, doctors published a study on a Liberia woman who probably caught Ebola in 2014, but infected three relatives about a year later. Health officials also warn that men can infect others long after they appear to have recovered — the virus can persist in semen for more than a year. Guinea is also trying to contain the rare outbreak of Marburg virus, another hemorrhagic fever disease that belongs to the same family as Ebola. At least one person died of the disease in southeastern Guinea. ——— Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.

