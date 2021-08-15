Ireland suspends delivery of Janssen vaccine, Arizona

HSE CEO Paul Reed said Ireland will suspend further delivery of AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines.

This is because the EU is focusing on obtaining mRNA vaccines.

Reed said further deliveries of AstraZeneca and Janssen will be suspended for now due to the high availability of mRNA vaccines in Ireland.

HSE said it is following advice from the National Immunology Advisory Board, which found that Ireland has an “insurance supply” of mRNA vaccines and can offer reservations “in a timely manner.”

In the statement, he said the decision was made in the context of “risks posed by delta mutants in relation to the availability of mRNA vaccines”.

The HSE said it called for further suspension of delivery of vector vaccines (AstraZeneca and Janssen) “to avoid unnecessary accumulation and waste of vaccines”.

Reed emphasized that a recent vaccine supply agreement with Romania will bring 700,000 mRNA vaccines to Ireland in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health was notified of 1,758 new cases of Covid-19.

The number of people in the intensive care unit was 48, an increase of 5 yesterday.

The number of people receiving virus treatment in hospitals is 248, an increase of 19 from yesterday.

Reed said the number of hospitals had increased six-fold in six weeks, but said the numbers needed to be viewed on a case-by-case basis, stressing the significant impact of vaccination programs.

“Vaccination is working, reducing hospitalization, reducing illness, ICU, and mortality,” he said.

“Looking back at January, there were 2,020 people in the hospital and 212 people in the ICU.

“We are concerned about the increase in numbers and the increase in the number of daily cases.

“Currently, there are over 2,000 people, and the number of cases has increased somewhat in all age groups and across the country.”

30,000 people aged 12 to 15 get the first vaccination

Approximately 30,000 children aged 12 to 15 received the first Covid-19 vaccine during the first two days of deployment to that age group.

Reed said 90,000 children in the cohort had been registered for vaccine reservations early this afternoon.

Some vaccine centers began giving jabs to children aged 12 to 15 on Friday, but the main rollout began last year in Japan.

Children who need parental or guardian consent to be vaccinated receive Pfizer or Moderna jabs.

Ireland has about 280,000 children in that age group.

Reed said he wasn’t concerned about uptake levels so far and expects ongoing enrollment over the next two weeks before the new semester.

In this week’s talk at RTÉ, he also said that fully vaccinated children do not need to be quarantined if they are identified as close contact with positive cases in the school environment unless they show symptoms. I confirmed.

Reed said unvaccinated children still had to be quarantined.

Reed said 81% of Ireland’s adult population is now fully vaccinated and 90% is partially vaccinated.

He said the school isolation policy was in line with public health advice for the entire population.

“If not fully vaccinated, you are more exposed, and if you are vaccinated, you are very protected, so that is really in line with the public health advice we have been doing all the time. “I will.” He said.

He also expressed concern about the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland. The 2,074 confirmed cases reported yesterday totaled more than 2,000 per day for the first time since January.

Reed was also asked about inconsistencies in partner access at various maternity hospitals in Ireland.

He said he had asked senior officials, including Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan, to meet with a patient advisory group next week to address some issues.

“We want to find a shared path from now on,” he said.

Reed said: “The good news is that the Romanian vaccine supply line will reach 700,000 in the coming weeks, so we have a very good supply line to complete this age group as soon as possible.”

The vaccination center will also be open later, according to Reed.

“90% of the adult population is partially vaccinated and now 81% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.”

When he returned to school, Reed said: “We work with the Ministry of Education and the public health team on the entire process of returning to school, but they are much more protected by vaccination.”

He said it was essential to provide the correct information to parents at this point in the vaccination program.

“If you are fully vaccinated, the vaccination period has expired, you are fully protected, and you have close contact, you do not need to be quarantined if you are asymptomatic.

“It is advisable to quarantine if you have symptoms, but those who are fully protected do not need to be quarantined.”

Professor Brian McRaece of the Covid-19 Vaccination Task Force has reached another “significant milestone” in the deployment of the vaccine, saying that the GP and its practice team have been vaccinated 2 million times.

The latest figures also show that 6.35 million Covid-19 vaccines have been given in Ireland.

This includes a second dose of 2.85 million.

In Northern Ireland, 1,294 new cases of Covid-19 were reported today, killing three.

There are 359 Covid-19 patients in the hospital, including 44 in the ICU.

