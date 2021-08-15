Grand Rapids Public School Hosting Regular Pediatric Vaccine Clinic with COVID-19 Shots Available





Grand Rapids, Michigan – The Grand Rapids Public School hosts a vaccine clinic to keep students up-to-date on routine immunization for the next academic year. The district has partnered with the Kent County Health Department to provide GRPS students with several vaccination opportunities in the coming weeks. GRPS announcement It was sent to my family on Thursday. All routine pediatric and adolescent vaccines are available at the clinic, including DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, cell-free pertussis), polio, MMR (measles, rubella), and chicken pox vaccine. Free COVID-19 shots are also available at the clinic. The Michigan Vaccine Act requires students to be vaccinated against certain illnesses in order to enroll in school to prevent the outbreak of illness in school. These vaccines are needed for all students from day care, preschool, kindergarten to high school. To find out what vaccinations you need for each age group Please see this information leaflet From the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The State Department of Health does not currently require children to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine to enroll in school. All vaccination clinics are scheduled for Thursday, August 26th and Thursday, September 9th, from 2pm to 7pm. Clinics are held in three locations operated by the Kent County Health Department. Fuller Clinic, 700 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, Mich. 49503

Sheldon Clinic, 121 Franklin SE, Ste. 130, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49507

South Clinic, 4700 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Kentwood, Michigan 49508 We recommend you to make a reservation, but you can bring it in if there is a vacancy. Call 616-632-7200 to make an appointment. School leaders ask parents to say they are GRPS parents when making an appointment. According to the announcement, masks are required at all clinics. The COVID-19 vaccine is free at the clinic. For all other vaccines, Medicaid, Blue Cross, Blue Shield and Blue Care Network will be charged. Families without vaccine insurance or compensation will have to pay a slide fee of $ 0 to $ 23 per vaccine. All children under the age of 16 must be attended by a parent or guardian in the clinic. For ages 16 and 17, health authorities require the presence of a parent or guardian, or a permit from the parent or guardian and a driver over the age of 18. Through the coronavirus pandemic, childhood immunization rates have declined. In 46 of Michigan’s 83 counties, these rates were below 70%. This is the minimum threshold recommended by doctors to avoid the potential for vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks. Related: More than half of the Michigan community is vaccinated against less than 70% of childhood Grand Rapids students will return to school on Tuesday, August 24th. Mask is highly recommended, but not required, For all students, teachers and staff. The district plans to offer fully face-to-face classes five days a week. Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 should be quarantined regardless of vaccination status. Family members and staff will be notified if they or their students come into close contact with someone who has tested the location of COVID-19. GRPS is the largest school district in western Michigan with approximately 15,000 students. Details of MLive: This fall, most Grand Rapids areas kindergarten to high school do not need masks. Schools in the Grand Rapids area need to quarantine students identified as close contacts for COVID-19, health officials say Major educational institutions in Kent County encourage universal masking in local schools

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/grand-rapids/2021/08/grand-rapids-public-schools-hosting-routine-childhood-vaccine-clinics-with-covid-19-shots-available.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos