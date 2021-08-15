Can Covid masks protect me from wildfire smoke?





As the Dixie fire raged in California, harmful smoke eruptions turned the air far away into Salt Lake City and Denver into several places. The dirtiest in the world.. Fires in western Canada and the Pacific Northwest last month turned the sun red to New York City. Smoke poses a variety of health threats, from mild eye and throat irritation to serious heart and respiratory problems that pose a particularly high risk when combined with similar symptoms caused by Covid-19. .. A study published last week We found that the weakening of the immune response caused by exposure to wildfire smoke last summer could be associated with thousands of additional infections and hundreds of deaths from Covid-19. .. Smoke exposure and coronavirus pose similar risks, but different measures are required to protect yourself from each.Cloth mask used to slow the spread of the virus Provides little protection According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for small and harmful particles in wildfire smoke. With hundreds of thousands of acres burning in the west and the fire season isn’t over yet, here’s a guide on how to keep yourself safe.

What are the harmful effects of wildfire smoke? Wildfire smoke, which now covers most of the west, contains a mixture of gas and particles from burning trees and plants. The smallest of these particles (below 2.5 micrometers, called PM 2.5) can be inhaled deepest into the lungs and can pose the greatest health risk. Repeated or long-term exposure of people to these particles can increase their risk of health problems. These risks increase as fires occur more frequently, last longer, and spread farther. Mary Prunikki, an expert on the health effects of air pollution at Stanford University, said: “When communities are exposed to wildfire smoke, respiratory illnesses appearing in emergency rooms increase, and people hospitalized for asthma and COPD exacerbate pneumonia and acute bronchitis.” Exposure to wildfires increases the risk of stroke and can cause pregnancy-related complications.

What is the best way to protect yourself from the harmful effects of wildfire smoke? Due to the small size of PM 2.5, most masks are not very effective in protecting you from toxins. According to the CDC, the N95 and KN95 respirators can provide protection from both wildfire smoke and coronavirus. However, due to the limited supply of N95 respiratory organs, the CDC does not recommend its use outside of medical practice.

