Health
Children are infected with COVID-19, what are the risks?We will answer your question
A recent outbreak in southeastern Queensland, COVID-19, reminds children that they are not exempt from delta infections.
Two of the seven COVID-19 new cases identified in Queensland on Saturday Was a child under 5 years old..
according to Federal Ministry of Health figuresSince the beginning of the pandemic, more than 6,200 children and adolescents between the ages of 0 and 19 have been infected with COVID-19 in Australia.
“The Delta strain, which has become the predominant strain in many countries, is infecting more and more children and adolescents, disagreeing with the idea that the youngest members of society minimize the risk of COVID-19. May be chanted. ” Reported by Queensland Health..
But they also say that severe infections in children that lead to hospitalization or death in the ICU are “surprisingly rare” — so far.
As some schools in the heart of the state’s recent outbreak are resuming face-to-face lessons today, we asked virologist Dr. Kirsty Short some questions.
Why do mutants spread more often in children?
According to experts, this is a very complex question and the easy answer is “I don’t know.”
Dr. Short said scientists are still uncertain whether Delta is particularly infectious, especially in children, or generally infectious.
“With the kind of epidemiological data we have, it’s really really hard to distinguish between these two different possibilities,” Dr. Short said.
“So that’s a very, very complex question, and I think the only thing we can answer at this point is that delta variants appear to be more contagious across age groups. “
Does it have a negative effect on children?
Dr. Short said the data now suggest that children are not as affected by COVID-19 as adults.
“What we know-certainly established until the end of last year-is that SARS-COV-2 usually infects children less often than adults,” she said.
“And when there is an infection, it is usually milder than in adults.”
However, Dr. Short warned that there was a clear warning.
Should I ask my children to behave differently around other children?
Dr. Short does not want to put an end to children playing tag or hide-and-seek.
Instead, she encourages her parents to encourage communication with their children, so if someone in the family gets sick, they will immediately notice.
“I think the most important thing a child can do is to really be aware that even if they have a slight tickle in their throat, they should take a test and not go if they have any symptoms. “She said.
What mask should a child wear?
Dr. Short said masks are “really important” in stopping viral infections, but acknowledged that there are “problems” in getting infants to wear masks.
“It’s about wearing your mask properly and keeping your mask and everything right-it’s difficult for toddlers.”
And when they need to Wear a mask, a surgical or cloth mask is sufficientSaid Dr. Short.
“If you can get a surgical mask or cloth mask that is comfortable and covers your nose and mouth, it should at least help prevent infection,” she said.
“There are other types of masks you can get [where] Fit is much more important, but they are actually intended for healthcare professionals who are exposed to the virus and are at high risk of infection. “
When can my child be vaccinated?
Dr. Short said vaccination is “beneficial” for children given the safety profile of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Modana).
“In particular, we know that mRNA vaccines are incredibly effective and safe for young people,” she said.
“Children have a low risk of serious illness, but they are not 100% immune to severe illness.”
Dr. Short said that 12-year-old children are vaccinated in many countries, including the United States.
Loading form …
..
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-16/queensland-coronavirus-children-risks-questions/100378732
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]