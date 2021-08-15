Children are infected with COVID-19, what are the risks?We will answer your question

A recent outbreak in southeastern Queensland, COVID-19, reminds children that they are not exempt from delta infections.

Two of the seven COVID-19 new cases identified in Queensland on Saturday Was a child under 5 years old..

according to Federal Ministry of Health figuresSince the beginning of the pandemic, more than 6,200 children and adolescents between the ages of 0 and 19 have been infected with COVID-19 in Australia.

Queensland COVID-19 Snapshot: Cases confirmed so far: 1,955

Death: 7

Tests performed: 3,829,382

Active case: 145 The latest information from Queensland Health.

“The Delta strain, which has become the predominant strain in many countries, is infecting more and more children and adolescents, disagreeing with the idea that the youngest members of society minimize the risk of COVID-19. May be chanted. ” Reported by Queensland Health..

But they also say that severe infections in children that lead to hospitalization or death in the ICU are “surprisingly rare” — so far.

As some schools in the heart of the state’s recent outbreak are resuming face-to-face lessons today, we asked virologist Dr. Kirsty Short some questions.

Dr. Kirsty Short says scientists still can’t tell if the Delta strain is particularly infectious in children. ((( Courtesy: University of Queensland ).

Why do mutants spread more often in children?

According to experts, this is a very complex question and the easy answer is “I don’t know.”

Dr. Short said scientists are still uncertain whether Delta is particularly infectious, especially in children, or generally infectious.

“With the kind of epidemiological data we have, it’s really really hard to distinguish between these two different possibilities,” Dr. Short said.

“Many data come from places like the United Kingdom where many children are infected with the delta mutant, but the population is unvaccinated.

“So that’s a very, very complex question, and I think the only thing we can answer at this point is that delta variants appear to be more contagious across age groups. “

Does it have a negative effect on children?

Dr. Short said the data now suggest that children are not as affected by COVID-19 as adults.

“What we know-certainly established until the end of last year-is that SARS-COV-2 usually infects children less often than adults,” she said.

“And when there is an infection, it is usually milder than in adults.”

However, Dr. Short warned that there was a clear warning.

“I’m not saying that children can’t get infected, and that they can’t get serious illnesses, but they’re at lower risk than adults,” she said.

Dr. Short states that either cloth or a surgical mask is fine as long as it is worn properly. ((( AAP: Dampered ).

Should I ask my children to behave differently around other children?

Dr. Short does not want to put an end to children playing tag or hide-and-seek.

Instead, she encourages her parents to encourage communication with their children, so if someone in the family gets sick, they will immediately notice.

“I think the most important thing a child can do is to really be aware that even if they have a slight tickle in their throat, they should take a test and not go if they have any symptoms. “She said.

What mask should a child wear?

Dr. Short said masks are “really important” in stopping viral infections, but acknowledged that there are “problems” in getting infants to wear masks.

“It’s not just about wearing a mask around your chin or under your nose,” she said.

“It’s about wearing your mask properly and keeping your mask and everything right-it’s difficult for toddlers.”

And when they need to Wear a mask, a surgical or cloth mask is sufficientSaid Dr. Short.

“If you can get a surgical mask or cloth mask that is comfortable and covers your nose and mouth, it should at least help prevent infection,” she said.

“There are other types of masks you can get [where] Fit is much more important, but they are actually intended for healthcare professionals who are exposed to the virus and are at high risk of infection. “

When can my child be vaccinated?

Dr. Short said vaccination is “beneficial” for children given the safety profile of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Modana).

“In particular, we know that mRNA vaccines are incredibly effective and safe for young people,” she said.

“Children have a low risk of serious illness, but they are not 100% immune to severe illness.”

Dr. Short said that 12-year-old children are vaccinated in many countries, including the United States.

