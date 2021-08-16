Marion, where to get vaccinated in Pork County





To provide important public security information to our community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism Consider becoming a digital subscriber.. Oregon officials are calling on the general public to be vaccinated as cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations caused by the more contagious delta mutations continue to surge across the state. On Friday, Record 733 patients with COVID-19 According to the Oregon Department of Health, he was admitted to a hospital in Oregon, of which 185 were in the intensive care unit.Analysis by The New York Times shows Oregon hospitalization rates have risen 128% in the last two weeks, The fifth largest increase of all states. Due to the recent increase in cases and hospitalizations, Governor Kate Brown has been reinstated wearing masks in all indoor spaces since Friday.Brown also gave a green light Deploy up to 1,500 members of the Oregon National Guard From August 20th to 20 hospitals to support overwhelming healthcare professionals. The state, along with the rest of the country Breakthrough cases are on the rise, but health officials are still asking the public to vaccinate, Claims that the majority of hospitalizations and deaths involve unvaccinated individuals. A breakthrough case is when COVID-19 is tested positive at least 14 days after completing the vaccine series. To date, 2.35 million people in Oregon have completed the vaccine series and 197,294 have received at least one dose. “Unless a relentless Delta variant is sweeping our community and we take immediate action to reverse this dangerous trend, Oregon’s state health officer, Dean Sidelinger, said the rising tide. There are no immediate signs that it will soon subside. “ “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re at an unprecedented risk of getting the virus, getting seriously ill, and dying from COVID-19,” said Sidelinger. All Oregons over the age of 12 are eligible for vaccination. The vaccine is free. People between the ages of 12 and 17 must be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine, and those under the age of 14 must have their parents or guardians sign their parental consent. The following is a list of vaccination sites in Marion and Pork counties, based on the county website information. Marion County Angel mountain Mount Angel Drugs, High School Pharmacy: Accepting Walk-in Hours: Monday to Friday 9 am to 1 pm and 1:30 pm to 6 pm

Location: 105 N. Main St.

Contact: Call the pharmacy at 503-845-6133 Kaiser Salem Health Medical Clinic-Kaiser: We accept Pfizer carry-on and reservations Hours: Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

Location: 5100 River Road N

Contact: Please call 503-393-2533 to check availability before visiting. The carry-on time ends one hour before the clinic closes. Salem Salem Health Medical Clinic-Boulder Creek: Accepts Pfizer bookings and carry-on Hours: Monday to Friday 7:30 am to 6:00 pm

Location: 2485 12th St. SE

Please call 503-363-8047 to check availability before visiting. The carry-on time ends one hour before the clinic closes. Salem Health Medical Clinic-Skyline Village: Pfizer can be booked and brought in Hours: Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

Location: 5050 Skyline Village Loop

Contact: Please call 503-391-1110 to check availability before visiting. The carry-on time ends one hour before the clinic closes. Salem Health Emergency Care: Accept Pfizer bookings and carry-on Hours: 10 am-8pm daily

Location: 1002 Bellevue St. SE

Contact: Please call 503-561-5554 to check availability before visiting. The carry-on time ends one hour before the clinic closes. Lancaster Family Medical Center: Reservation accepted Hours: Monday to Thursday from 7:30 am to 7:00 pm and Friday from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm.Saturdays from 8 am to 11:45 pm and 12:45 pm to 5 pm

Location: 255 Lancaster Drive NE

Contact: Call 503-576-8400 or email [email protected] to schedule. South Salem Primary Care: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Reservation Accepted Hours: Monday-Friday 7 am-5pm

Location: 4999 Skyline Road S

Contact: Sign up online www.salemprimarycare.com/covid-19.. For any other questions, please contact 503-364-4005. WFMC Health (formerly Willamette Family Medical Center): Pfizer and Moderna reservations accepted Hours: Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 7:00 pm.Saturday 8:30 am to 2:00 pm

Location: 435 Lancaster Drive NE

Contact: Schedule your booking online wfmchealth.org Or call 503-585-6388. Silverton Hi-School Pharmacy: Accept carry-on Pharmacy Hours: Monday to Friday 9 am to 7 pm, Saturday 9 am to 5 pm (1 pm to 1:30 pm daily lunch closed)

Location: 406 McClaine St.

Contact: Call the pharmacy at 503-873-8391 Pillbox Pharmacy: Reservation Acceptance Hours: Monday to Friday 9 am to 6 pm, Saturday 9 am to 1 pm

Location: 302 N. First St.

Contact: Call 503-873-6321 to make a reservation Staton Santiam Hospital: Accepts reservations and carry-on Hours: Walk-ins are open Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 5 pm in the north parking lot.

Location: 1401 N 10th Ave.

Contact: 503-761-2175, call Option 5 or send an email to covidvaccine @ santiamhospital.org.visit www.santiamhospital.org For more information. Woodburn Salud Medical Center: Reservation reception Hours: Monday to Thursday from 7:30 am to 7:00 pm. Friday from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm.Saturdays from 8 am to 11:40 am and 12:40 pm to 5 pm

Location: 175 Mt Hood Ave.

Contact: Call 503-982-2000 or email [email protected] to book. Woodburn Pediatric Clinic: We accept reservations for people over 12 years old. Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8 am-5pm, Tuesday and Thursday 8 am-7pm.Open Saturday 9am to noon for emergency care

Location: 2050 Progressway

Contact: Call 503-981-5348 to make a reservation. Woodburn Salem Health Medical Clinic: Accepts Moderna Brings Hours: Monday to Friday 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Location: 105 Arney Road, Suite 130

Contact: Please call 503-902-3900 to check availability before visiting. The carry-on time ends one hour before the clinic closes. Pork county Dallas Salem Health Medical Clinic-Mirror Avenue: Pfizer Bring-in and Reservation Accepted Hours: Monday-Friday 7 am-6pm

Location: 641 SE Miller Ave.

Contact: Please call 503-623-2345 to check availability before visiting. The carry-on time ends one hour before the clinic closes. Salem Health Medical Clinic-Agrow Avenue: Pfizer Bring-in and Reservation Acceptance Hours: Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

Location: 1000 SE Uglow Ave.

Contact: Please call 503-623-8376 to check availability before visiting. The carry-on time ends one hour before the clinic closes. Monmouth Salem Health Medical Clinic – Monmouth: Pfizer Bring-in and Reservation Accepted Hours: Monday to Wednesday 8 am to 6 pm, Thursday and Friday 8 am to 5 pm

Location: 512 Main St. E, Suite 300

Contact: Please call 503-838-1182 to check availability before visiting. The carry-on time ends one hour before the clinic closes. Northwest Human Service, Total Health Community Clinic: Reservation Accepted Hours: For the first dose, Wednesday 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The second dose is Thursday from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm

Location: 180 Atwater St. N.

Contact: Call 503-378-7526 or visit the following website: http://www.northwesthumanservices.org/ According to the schedule West Salem Salem Health Medical Clinic-Edgewater: Bringing in Pfizer and accepting reservations Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 7:30 am to 5 pm.Wednesday 11 am-8pm

Location: 1049 Edgewater St. NW

Contact: Please call 503-814-3343 to check availability before visiting. The carry-on time ends one hour before the clinic closes. Northwest Human Services West Salem Clinic: Accepts Moderna Brings Upcoming vaccination event Friday, August 20: From noon to 3 pm at Washington Elementary School and from 4 pm to 7 pm at North Salem High School.

From noon to 3 pm at Washington Elementary School and from 4 pm to 7 pm at North Salem High School. Saturday, August 21: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Micronesia Islander Community Resource Fair at Chemeketa Community College

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Micronesia Islander Community Resource Fair at Chemeketa Community College Saturday, August 21: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Mega Foods Salem

2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Mega Foods Salem September 18: Micronesian Islanders Cultural Festival at Riverfront Park from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm pharmacy Many large pharmacy systems in the community receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government. For more information and to find available appointments, please visit the following resources: If you need additional assistance in finding or creating a vaccination appointment, please call 2-1-1. Statesman Journal reporter Tracy Loew contributed to this story. Virginia Barreda is the latest news and public security reporter for the Statesman Journal.She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter. @ vbarreda2..

