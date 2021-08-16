Health
Little risk to commuters at the Bishan, Sengkang bus interchange: experts, health news, top stories
Infectious disease experts say there is little risk of commuters getting infected with Covid-19 when passing through the bus interchange between Bishan and Sengkang, where new clusters were recently detected.
Professor Theo Ik In of the Department of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, Source Wei Hock, said yesterday, especially if he maintains proper masking and strict hand hygiene measures.
Associate Professor Alex Cook, Associate Professor of the School, said, “Unless you or your family are not yet vaccinated and belong to a high-risk group, feel free to have clusters along your journey. I will commute to work. “
Experts answered questions from The Straits Times after two of the three new Covid-19 clusters announced on Saturday were linked to the interchange.
The Land Transport Authority previously said that 14 bus captains and 2 Senkan bus interchange staff are in the cluster case.
They were detected by regular monitoring tests and none showed serious symptoms.
Professor Theo warns against speculating about the cause of the cluster, including the possibility of failure of safe controls, but is fully aware that colleagues may eat together or break smoke. Said that it was expected.
“I don’t think all of this is necessarily the cause of the failure of safe controls, as they are all reasonable expectations when people interact,” he said.
He pointed out that another cause of the cluster could be common facilities such as toilets, adding that these had been identified as possible reasons for previous outbreaks in wet markets and food centers.
Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious disease consultant at a national university hospital, advised the public not to “think too much” about responding to the new cluster and to adhere to common measures.
“Vaccination of the last few people in Singapore is the best way people can help,” he said.
When The Straits Times visited yesterday, people continued to use the Bishan and Senkan bus interchanges.
Commuters lined up in the bus bay and waited on the bench while observing a safe distance.
There was also a stable flow of people moving between bus interchanges and nearby shopping malls, Junction 8 in Bishan and Compass One in Sengkang, and the adjacent MRT station.
Some commuters told ST that they would only use the bus interchange when needed.
One of them, who calls himself Henry, said he was at the Senkan bus interchange with his five-year-old son, but took special precautions with hand sanitizers.
A 38-year-old boy who said he was working in the information technology industry and was vaccinated instructed his son not to touch the surface of the bus interchange unnecessarily.
Others said they weren’t worried about the cluster.
Xavier Poh, who turns 21 this year, said he will continue to use the Senkan Bus interchange.
“We are all confident that we will all play a role in preventing outbreaks (of new clusters),” said a vaccinated Ngee Ann Polytechnic student.
- Additional report by Audrey Tang
